A rail operator has announced plans to restore train services between Leeds and Manchester.

TransPennine Express (TPE) will once again run four trains an hour between Leeds and Manchester from December 15.

It comes after the rail company announced cuts to services between the two major cities last year, designed to improve punctuality and reliability.

TPE has also announced a number of other changes across its network, which should result in an increase in seats for customers of 12 per cent – around 1300 more every day.

These changes include include more evening services connecting Manchester and Oxenholme, calling at Bolton, Preston and Lancaster. Customers in Castleford, Normanton and Wakefield will also benefit from a new hourly service, seven days a week connecting them to Manchester and York as well as other stations along this route.

Further, 50 trains will run each way, every day, between Liverpool and Manchester stations (Monday to Saturday, with fewer services on Sundays).

TransPennine Express train services between Leeds and Manchester will be restore. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

This means an increase to two services every hour between Liverpool and Manchester Victoria. These trains will form a half-hourly express service calling only at one intermediate station (Newton-le-Willows and Lea Green alternately).

Chris Jackson, managing director at TransPennine Express, said: “We’re pleased to be returning to our more historic timetable, bringing back and adding new services and additional seats which will make a real difference for our customers.

“We have seen great achievements across TPE in the past 12 months in particular, with cancellations reduced by 70% and, thanks to our customers old and new having confidence to travel with us, we have become the second fastest growing train company in the UK.

“We urge customers to check before they travel in case there are any changes to their services.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “A regular and reliable rail network is vital to boosting our economy and getting people where they need to be – so I’m glad that these services are being restored in full.

“The expansion of routes linking Castleford, Normanton and Wakefield with York and Manchester will make a real difference for passengers in West Yorkshire, who deserve better services than what we are currently seeing.

“This will help as we create a greener, better-connected region that works for all.”

For more information about the new timetable, visit the official website.