Trains were cancelled across West Yorkshire after an ‘unexploded wartime bomb’ was discovered close to lines at a Leeds station.

National Rail are warning that disruption could still continue into the evening, with several operators cancelling journeys due to the discovery near Cross Gates station.

Lines between Leeds and Micklefield were closed, but reopened at around 8.30pm.

Trains running between Leeds and Selby/York may be cancelled, delayed by up to an hour, or diverted via Castleford, according to the operator.

Disruption could continue through Wednesday night.

National Rail also suggest that rail replacement transport will operate.

The routes impacted

CrossCountry routes between Plymouth/Bristol Temple Meads and Edinburgh, and also between Reading and York.

Northern routes between Halifax and Hull, and also between Blackpool North/Leeds and York.

TransPennine Express between Manchester Airport and Darlington/Saltburn, between Liverpool Lime Street and Hull/Newcastle, between Manchester Piccadilly/Leeds and Scarborough, between Manchester Victoria and Hull/Scarborough, and also between Huddersfield and Hull.

The YEP has contacted police and fire services and more updates will follow.