Independent canal holiday business in Leeds ranked number one

An independent narrowboat hire base in Leeds has been named as the Leeds & Liverpools number one holiday hire base.

And now Roam&Roost Canal Boat Holidays , an agent for narrowboat holidays, has compiled a ranking of UK canal boat hire bases with The Boat Co North coming in at position 1 for hire bases along the full 127 miles of the very popular Leeds & Liverpool Canal and number 1 of hire bases on any of Yorkshire’s Waterways.John Hayden of The Boat Co North says “There are two tasks at hand running The Boat Co North. One is promoting and highlighting some of the finest waterways the country has to offer (and possibly the most underrated) along the great countryside, villages, towns, cities and communities they pass through. While at the same time keeping the history, stories and heritage that are so entrenched in them alive.

It's a privilege to witness people learn and become more confident with what they are doing. And when they arrive back from their holiday, to see how that becomes passion and enthusiasm really does make it all worth it. And they may not realise it but they themselves have become part of the living heritage of the canals and rivers. That's a really special thing.” James Anelay co-founded of Roam&Roost says “The Boat Co North has earned over 150 5 star reviews out-ranking many hire bases on the Yorkshire Waterways, a fantastic achievement. Having worked, and indeed travelled the waterways with John it comes as no surprise, along with their lovely boats and fantastic location, the tuition and personal service from John and the rest of the team is second to none. With a few more years and perhaps an additional boat or two I fully expect the team to be knocking on the door to be ranked number 1 for the whole of the the UK’s waterways”Availability for The Boat Co North’s canal boat holidays can be found here. Summer school holiday’s availability is now nearly fully booked, however in September and October there is availability and prices start at £615 for a 3 night hire. Alternatively you book ahead for 2025, as The Boat Co Norths boats do tend to book up quickly. You can find an overview of all UK canal boat holiday pricing here.