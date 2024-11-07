Pavement widening is planned to boost safety and prevent illegal parking on a city centre street.

Leeds City Council said there were safety issues on Mill Hill, near Leeds Station, because the narrow pavement forces people to walk in the road.

The council is planning to widen the footway on the east side of the street from 1.5 metres to around three metres.

The road would be narrowed and removable bollards installed to prevent vehicles mounting the kerb.

A council report said there had been five traffic collisions on the street, a main bus route, since 2019.

It said: “The proposed works will ensure a more pedestrian friendly environment, helping to improve the safety of the street.”

Safety problems were exacerbated by commercial waste bins on the pavement and vehicles using the kerb for deliveries to businesses.

The £140,000 project, planned for early next year, would see the street temporarily closed to traffic.

The report said: “Diversion routes will be required for all vehicles during a closure of Mill Hill and some bus services would need to find alternative locations to board passengers.”

The project also includes repainting and replacement of damaged paving on the zebra crossing at the top of Mill Hill.

The report said Mill Hill would become a main pedestrian route into the city centre following work to transform the main entrance to Leeds Station.

The ongoing project includes new walking routes, relocation of the main taxi rank and the installation of lifts.