Traffic has been stopped on a busy motorway near Leeds as a fire has broken out in a vehicle.

Firefighters have rushed to the scene of the blaze, on the M62 westbound between Junction 31 Normanton and Junction 30 Oulton.

Dramatic pictures taken by motorway cameras at the scene show the huge ongoing response from emergency services, with fire engines and police cars at the scene.

Firefighters have rushed to the scene of a blaze on the M62 westbound between Junction 31 Normanton and Junction 30 Oulton. | motorwaycameras.co.uk

A post on X [formerly Twitter], a spokesperson for National Highways said: "Traffic is stopped on the #M62 in #West Yorkshire westbound between J31 #Normanton and J30 #Oulton following a vehicle fire.

"Fire service are in attendance.

"More information to follow shortly, thank you for your patience."