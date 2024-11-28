M62 Leeds: Live updates as traffic stopped on busy motorway over vehicle fire with police at scene
Firefighters have rushed to the scene of the blaze, on the M62 westbound between Junction 31 Normanton and Junction 30 Oulton.
Dramatic pictures taken by motorway cameras at the scene show the huge ongoing response from emergency services, with fire engines and police cars at the scene.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
A post on X [formerly Twitter], a spokesperson for National Highways said: "Traffic is stopped on the #M62 in #West Yorkshire westbound between J31 #Normanton and J30 #Oulton following a vehicle fire.
"Fire service are in attendance.
"More information to follow shortly, thank you for your patience."
Follow the live blog below for updates -
Live updates as traffic stopped on M62 over vehicle fire
Traffic stopped on M62 westbound
Traffic has been stopped on the M62 westbound, National Highways has reported.
In a post on X [formerly Twitter], a spokesperson said: "Traffic is stopped on the #M62 in #West Yorkshire westbound between J31 #Normanton and J30 #Oulton following a vehicle fire.
"Fire service are in attendance.
"More information to follow shortly, thank you for your patience."
Dramatic footage shows huge emergency response
Dramatic pictures taken by motorway cameras at the scene show the huge ongoing response from emergency services, with fire engines and police cars at the scene.
National Highways issues update - as delays expected
In an update, a spokesperson for National Highways said: “Traffic has been released on the #M62 in #West Yorkshire westbound between J31 #Normanton & J30 #Oulton following a vehicle fire.
“Lane 1 (of 3) remains closed.
“Delays of at least 30 minutes above normal travel times, please allow extra journey time.
“Thank you for your patience.”
All lanes reopened - but motorists warned to allow extra time
In an update, National Highways confirmed that all lanes have now reopened.
A post on X [formerly Twitter] said: “All lanes have re-opened on the #M62 #WestYorkshire westbound between J31 #Normanton & J30 #Oulton following a vehicle fire.
“Lane 1 remains closed on the entry slip road at J31 for clean up.
“Please still allow extra time for your journey whilst delays ease.”
This blog will now close.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.