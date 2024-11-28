M62 Leeds: Live updates as traffic stopped on busy motorway over vehicle fire with police at scene

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 15:32 BST

Traffic has been stopped on a busy motorway near Leeds as a fire has broken out in a vehicle.

Firefighters have rushed to the scene of the blaze, on the M62 westbound between Junction 31 Normanton and Junction 30 Oulton.

Dramatic pictures taken by motorway cameras at the scene show the huge ongoing response from emergency services, with fire engines and police cars at the scene.

Firefighters have rushed to the scene of a blaze on the M62 westbound between Junction 31 Normanton and Junction 30 Oulton.
Firefighters have rushed to the scene of a blaze on the M62 westbound between Junction 31 Normanton and Junction 30 Oulton. | motorwaycameras.co.uk

A post on X [formerly Twitter], a spokesperson for National Highways said: "Traffic is stopped on the #M62 in #West Yorkshire westbound between J31 #Normanton and J30 #Oulton following a vehicle fire.

"Fire service are in attendance.

"More information to follow shortly, thank you for your patience."

Follow the live blog below for updates -

Live updates as traffic stopped on M62 over vehicle fire

Thu, 28 Nov, 2024, 15:31 BST

Traffic stopped on M62 westbound

Traffic has been stopped on the M62 westbound, National Highways has reported.

In a post on X [formerly Twitter], a spokesperson said: "Traffic is stopped on the #M62 in #West Yorkshire westbound between J31 #Normanton and J30 #Oulton following a vehicle fire.

"Fire service are in attendance.

"More information to follow shortly, thank you for your patience."

Thu, 28 Nov, 2024, 15:40 BST

Dramatic footage shows huge emergency response

Firefighters have rushed to the scene of a blaze on the M62 westbound between Junction 31 Normanton and Junction 30 Oulton.
Firefighters have rushed to the scene of a blaze on the M62 westbound between Junction 31 Normanton and Junction 30 Oulton. | motorwaycameras.co.uk

Dramatic pictures taken by motorway cameras at the scene show the huge ongoing response from emergency services, with fire engines and police cars at the scene.

Thu, 28 Nov, 2024, 15:43 BST

National Highways issues update - as delays expected

Firefighters are still at the scene.
Firefighters are still at the scene. | National World

In an update, a spokesperson for National Highways said: “Traffic has been released on the #M62 in #West Yorkshire westbound between J31 #Normanton & J30 #Oulton following a vehicle fire.

“Lane 1 (of 3) remains closed.

“Delays of at least 30 minutes above normal travel times, please allow extra journey time.

“Thank you for your patience.”

Thu, 28 Nov, 2024, 16:25 BST

All lanes reopened - but motorists warned to allow extra time

In an update, National Highways confirmed that all lanes have now reopened.

A post on X [formerly Twitter] said: “All lanes have re-opened on the #M62 #WestYorkshire westbound between J31 #Normanton & J30 #Oulton following a vehicle fire.

“Lane 1 remains closed on the entry slip road at J31 for clean up.

“Please still allow extra time for your journey whilst delays ease.”

This blog will now close.

