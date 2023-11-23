Leeds news you can trust since 1890
15 pictures inside spacious Oulton four bedroom home with summer house and home gym for sale in Leeds

This spacious four bedroom offers a seamless blend of style, functionality, and comfort.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

Situated in a sought-after location, in Park Road, Oulton, this property presents an ideal family home with its practical layout, high-quality finishes, and convenient amenities.

This stunning four bedroom detached home is exuding luxury and modern living from the moment you step inside and is ready for immediate occupancy.

It has just newly hit the market with Strike Estate Agents at an asking price of £600,000. Take a look inside...

1. Inside spacious Oulton four bedroom home

Upon entering, you're greeted by a spacious entrance hall that sets the tone for the elegance within.

2. Front Hallway

Upon entering, you're greeted by a spacious entrance hall that sets the tone for the elegance within. Photo: Zoopla

The ground floor also hosts a chic and functional kitchen/dining room, a true highlight of the home.

3. Dining Room

The ground floor also hosts a chic and functional kitchen/dining room, a true highlight of the home. Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen features top-notch appliances, including a double electric oven, a 6-ring gas hob, and an integrated dishwasher.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen features top-notch appliances, including a double electric oven, a 6-ring gas hob, and an integrated dishwasher. Photo: Zoopla

The inviting lounge boasts ample space, adorned with modern decor and lvt flooring, illuminated by a bay window that bathes the room in natural light.

5. Living Room

The inviting lounge boasts ample space, adorned with modern decor and lvt flooring, illuminated by a bay window that bathes the room in natural light. Photo: Zoopla

Adjacent to the lounge is a versatile study, equally stylish with its modern decor and plush carpeting.

6. Home Office

Adjacent to the lounge is a versatile study, equally stylish with its modern decor and plush carpeting. Photo: Zoopla

