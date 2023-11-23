This spacious four bedroom offers a seamless blend of style, functionality, and comfort.

Situated in a sought-after location, in Park Road, Oulton, this property presents an ideal family home with its practical layout, high-quality finishes, and convenient amenities.

This stunning four bedroom detached home is exuding luxury and modern living from the moment you step inside and is ready for immediate occupancy.

It has just newly hit the market with Strike Estate Agents at an asking price of £600,000. Take a look inside...

1 . Inside spacious Oulton four bedroom home This property offers a seamless blend of style, functionality, and comfort. Take a look inside... Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Front Hallway Upon entering, you're greeted by a spacious entrance hall that sets the tone for the elegance within. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Dining Room The ground floor also hosts a chic and functional kitchen/dining room, a true highlight of the home. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The kitchen features top-notch appliances, including a double electric oven, a 6-ring gas hob, and an integrated dishwasher. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

5 . Living Room The inviting lounge boasts ample space, adorned with modern decor and lvt flooring, illuminated by a bay window that bathes the room in natural light. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

6 . Home Office Adjacent to the lounge is a versatile study, equally stylish with its modern decor and plush carpeting. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales