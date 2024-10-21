Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stormy weather caused havoc for passengers on flights heading back to Leeds last night (October 21), as strong winds forced a series of cancellations and delays.

It came after a yellow weather warning was put in place by the Met Office for parts of the country as a result of Storm Ashley, with people told to expect power cuts and longer journey times.

A number of flood warnings were also issued, several of which are still in place today.

Strong winds forced a series of cancellations and delays at Leeds Bradford Airport on October 20. | Simon Hulme

Last night, there were three cancellations for flights expected to arrive at Leeds Bradford Airport: the 19.10 flight from Dublin; the 19.15 flight from Belfast; and the 20.45 flight from Dublin.

There were also diversions for flights due to land in Leeds, with passengers instead ending up in another airport as a result of the weather.

These were: the 18.40 flight from Poznan; the 20.55 flight from Krakow; and the 22.25 flight from Palma Mallorca - all of which had to land in Manchester.

Other flights faced significant delays due to the disruption caused by high winds.

A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport confirmed that there has been no disruption to flights today due to the weather.