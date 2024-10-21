Leeds Bradford Airport: Flights delayed and cancelled as Storm Ashley brings weather warnings and strong winds

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2024, 10:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Stormy weather caused havoc for passengers on flights heading back to Leeds last night (October 21), as strong winds forced a series of cancellations and delays.

It came after a yellow weather warning was put in place by the Met Office for parts of the country as a result of Storm Ashley, with people told to expect power cuts and longer journey times.

A number of flood warnings were also issued, several of which are still in place today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Strong winds forced a series of cancellations and delays at Leeds Bradford Airport on October 20.Strong winds forced a series of cancellations and delays at Leeds Bradford Airport on October 20.
Strong winds forced a series of cancellations and delays at Leeds Bradford Airport on October 20. | Simon Hulme

Last night, there were three cancellations for flights expected to arrive at Leeds Bradford Airport: the 19.10 flight from Dublin; the 19.15 flight from Belfast; and the 20.45 flight from Dublin.

There were also diversions for flights due to land in Leeds, with passengers instead ending up in another airport as a result of the weather.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

These were: the 18.40 flight from Poznan; the 20.55 flight from Krakow; and the 22.25 flight from Palma Mallorca - all of which had to land in Manchester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other flights faced significant delays due to the disruption caused by high winds.

A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport confirmed that there has been no disruption to flights today due to the weather.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice