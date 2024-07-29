Brits let weather lead travel plans and now you can get 'bad weather' refund

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brits have always been vocal when it comes to the weather, but new insight from First Choice reveals that for 50% of Brits it is actually the number one factor when deciding where to go on holiday.

In fact, nearly 6 out of 10 (58%) strategic travellers purposefully pick destinations that typically have good weather, in a bid to escape the gloomy British skies.

When it comes to what they’re looking for in their holiday forecast, it’s not surprising that sunny skies came out on top, with 54% more likely to book a destination with sun predicted than anything else.

Sunny weather isn’t just a preference; it’s a deal-breaker. Over 40% of participants confessed they’d reconsider their destination if the forecast predicted rain or gloomy skies during their stay.

But it’s not all about finding the heat. With regular record setting high temperatures in the likes of the Mediterranean over the last couple of years 33% prioritise milder temperatures when searching for their holiday hotspot.

And we’re pretty dedicated to nailing our holiday forecast. In fact, 68% of Brits keep a close eye on the weather of their destination before they travel, with most checking on average 4 times. But there’s an obsessive 5% that look at the forecast over 10 times before they depart.

One easy way to combat potential downpours is by booking late, so you can check the forecast before you decide where to go.

Bart Quinton Smith, Managing Director at First Choice has seen late bookings skyrocket in the last couple of months as eager Brits look to get away from the dreary British summer:

“Our customers are pretty spontaneous when it comes to their trips. In June, we saw many customers book just 11 days before their departure date*, and with such last-minute booking windows comes the ability to be truly flexible with your destination requirements.”

“But sometimes not even the meteorologists get it right, and that’s why First Choice offers a Weather Guarantee, so if the weather doesn’t want to play ball you can make a spontaneous alternative plan.”

Last year, First Choice partnered with US company Sensible Weather to offer a Weather Guarantee, which offers compensation when you experience bad weather on your trip.

Quinton Smith explained: “Simply book your trip as usual and enter your travel dates, hotel and holiday costs into our dedicated website, which will then generate a bespoke quote for the guarantee, and give you the option to add in.”

“We then keep an eye on the weather and if it looks like it’s going to rain on your trip, we’ll notify you and automatically pay out your compensation, so you can either find something to do indoors or get planning for a less drizzly trip.”

Policies vary depending on your trip, but bad weather is typically considered as continuous rainfall of over 1.5ml or more, for two or more hours, between 8am and 8pm.

The cost of the guarantee depends on your destination and time of year, but usually works out between 5 – 15% of your total trip cost.