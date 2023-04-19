Joe Gelhardt scored a fine goal on Tuesday night as Sunderland drew 1-1 with Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light.

The Leeds United loanee netted in the first half as the Black Cats took the lead before their play-off hopes were dented by Josh Koroma’s equaliser as the Terriers picked up a valuable point in their battle against relegation.

Amad Diallo played a ball into the forward who ran at Huddersfield centre-back Tom Lees before firing through his legs with a precise finish from the edge of the penalty area.

It is his fifth goal involvement - he has three goals and two assists - since moving on loan to the Championship club in January. He scored in the 4-4 draw with Hull City earlier this month but was used from the bench in the previous two games.

Speaking of his decision to put Gelhardt back in from the start, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray said: “If we hadn’t played enough attacking players and drew, I’d have been beating myself up.

“We felt it was the right decision to try and have five attacking threats, I felt we just fell a little bit short of the crispness that we normally play with. We didn’t quite click.”

On the result, he added: “We didn’t get to the levels that we needed to win the game. They picked a really athletic team that looked as if they were set up to break on us in the spaces like some teams have done, knowing that we couldn’t really run in behind.

“We had to try and play through them, knowing that we would be in trouble if we turned the ball over.

“So, I thought it was a bit scrappy, we didn’t have enough men in forward areas because we were mindful of that threat if we lost it.

“We’re frustrated with the goal we lost, he (Koroma) carries the ball too far and we’ve got to tackle him.