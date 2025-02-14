Survey reveals one in three golfers skips Valentine’s Day to play golf instead

Does golf strengthen relationships, or does it drive couples to divorce? A new survey has uncovered the ways the sport shapes love lives among Brits.

Who says romance is dead? Well, if you're in a relationship with a golfer, new research suggests you might be in for a love-less Valentine's Day.

A recent survey of over 1,000 golfers by National Club Golfer found that one in three UK golfers would skip Valentine’s Day for a round of golf.

The publisher wanted to understand how golf impacts relationships, so turned to its golf-loving readers to find out just how their favourite sport intertwines – or interferes – with their love life.

The results? A damning verdict on romance for fans of The Game, especially the men, who made up 94% of respondents and seem to love 18 holes just a little more than date nights.

A candlelit dinner, flowers, chocolates – there are countless ways to spend Valentine’s Day. But for fans of the sport, data suggests there’s only one place they would rather be: the golf course.

A staggering 34% admitted to skipping Valentine’s Day for a round, while another 10% didn’t even acknowledge the occasion, choosing to answer, “What’s Valentine’s Day?”

That left just over half of players (55.5%) prioritising their partners over putting, which, while slightly reassuring, isn’t exactly a glowing endorsement of romance.

The survey also found that 33.4% of respondents admitted to skipping a date in favour of a round. Whether that’s confidence in their ability to make up for it later or sheer dedication to the game is up for debate.

It isn’t all bad news for the significant others of British golfers, though.

When asked whether golf has the power to strengthen relationships, 72% of respondents said yes. For many couples, golf is something to be shared rather than a source of conflict, with many claiming that bringing their partner along for a round is a great way to keep the romance alive.

In another positive, nearly 80% of respondents said they never argue with their partner about their time on the course. Of course, that does mean one in five golfers are facing some backlash over their tee-time habits.

So, do golfers have partners who share their enthusiasm for the sport? Not exactly.

According to the survey, nearly 39% said their partners are completely indifferent to golf – a shrug of the shoulders, neither supportive nor opposed.

Just under 27% said their partner thought golf was “OK”, while a quarter of respondents were lucky enough to have partners who genuinely love or like the game.

So, what’s the verdict? Does golf strengthen relationships, or is it a source of tension?

The results suggest it’s a bit of both. While some golfers are happily sharing their love of the game with their partners, others are facing a few more challenges when it comes to balancing their passion for golf with their romantic relationships.

One thing’s for sure: whether it’s on Valentine’s Day or any other time of year, golf will always be a priority for its most dedicated players. Just maybe check your calendar before you book that next tee time.

For the full survey results, visit: https://www.nationalclubgolfer.com/club/features/shock-valentines-day-ncg-poll/