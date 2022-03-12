Two games into Jesse Marsch’s era at Elland Road and we are yet to see the team pick up a point. While the game against Leicester felt like a step in the right direction, our performance against Aston Villa left a lot to be desired.

The situation we have found ourselves in this season demands fight and passion from the team and it simply wasn’t there to be seen. Fans made their disapproval very clear in the stadium and a reaction is needed from the squad.

With that being said, it would be naïve to assume that a change of manager would be the silver bullet to solve all of our problems.

As players return from injury and the team grows more accustomed to our new style of play, we can hope to see far better performances than what we saw at Elland Road on Thursday.

Our next game against Norwich now takes on a huge significance as we desperately need to pick up some points and turn things around.

After so long without a win, it's hard not to feel deflated, and there aren’t many better opportunities than this to pick up three points left on the schedule.

Perhaps if we can pick up a win and gain some momentum, we will be able to improve - but it will take a much better performance to make that happen.

One thing that was good to see was the trial of rail seating in a small section of the kop for the game.

At the Trust, we have long been in favour of the introduction of rail seating areas within the ground. After so much time spent campaigning, we are happy to see progress made on this by the club.

It was also good to see the support for Ukraine with flags and a unique matchday program available to buy as a way of raising funds for the humanitarian crisis caused by the invasion.

We also have to thank you for your continued support of the Leeds Fans Foodbank and their collections outside Elland Road on matchdays.

The donation points can be found opposite the cheese wedge entrance at most home matches. We encourage anyone who can to bring something along and make a contribution. It makes a huge difference and is massively appreciated.

Adding your own voice to the Trust's work is easy. Visit our new website at www.lufctrust.com and you can become a member for just £10 per year. Marching on Together.