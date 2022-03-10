'Not good enough' - Leeds United fans react as the Whites trail Aston Villa at half time at Elland Road

@Lee05450143: Dallas is not a right back.

@LeedsUtdRyan: Not the best half from Leeds.. We need to make subs for the second half.

@PaulGarvey4: Leeds actually have shape!

@Futbolkc: Not the biggest of fan of lifting balls towards Dan James, the shortest player on the planet.

@Dantuck90: Feel for Forshaw having to play in this team. As bad as it gets. Rodrigo performance on par with the referee.

@Ab121990: Proper atmosphere.

Leeds United right-back Stuart Dallas holds off Jacob Ramsey. Pic: Lindsey Parnaby.

@LeedsUnitedBra: Sensational atmosphere at Elland Road, as always.

@8ADC: Great shift so far lads, good intensity!

@Brotherutero: Anyone else think we look a load more organised?

@Itsdanbob: The pressing is awesome and effective, but there’s not much beyond that.

Philippe Countinho celebrates his opener against Leeds United. Pic: Geroge Wood.

@Jinks888: We certainly look less vulnerable when possession is lost.

@Alexthomason94: Shocking performance !!!!!

@Dave_Mays94: Forshaw not good enough. Vision terrible. Play a forward pass man!

@SammyMez92: I’d like to see Gelhardt here (and Bamford for however long he can), but at the moment we’re struggling just to get the ball into the front third. Attacking-wise, an awful first half.