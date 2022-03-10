'Not good enough' - Leeds United fans react as the Whites trail Aston Villa at half time at Elland Road
Phillipe Countinho's deflected strike is the difference at the interval at Elland Road. Fans have been reacting on social media:
@Lee05450143: Dallas is not a right back.
@LeedsUtdRyan: Not the best half from Leeds.. We need to make subs for the second half.
@PaulGarvey4: Leeds actually have shape!
@Futbolkc: Not the biggest of fan of lifting balls towards Dan James, the shortest player on the planet.
@Dantuck90: Feel for Forshaw having to play in this team. As bad as it gets. Rodrigo performance on par with the referee.
@Ab121990: Proper atmosphere.
@LeedsUnitedBra: Sensational atmosphere at Elland Road, as always.
@8ADC: Great shift so far lads, good intensity!
@Brotherutero: Anyone else think we look a load more organised?
@Itsdanbob: The pressing is awesome and effective, but there’s not much beyond that.
@Jinks888: We certainly look less vulnerable when possession is lost.
@Alexthomason94: Shocking performance !!!!!
@Dave_Mays94: Forshaw not good enough. Vision terrible. Play a forward pass man!
@SammyMez92: I’d like to see Gelhardt here (and Bamford for however long he can), but at the moment we’re struggling just to get the ball into the front third. Attacking-wise, an awful first half.
