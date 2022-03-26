As we head into the international break having recorded back-to-back wins, albeit in the most dramatic way possible, there are the beginnings of positive signs for Jesse Marsch in his new role.

The squad have demonstrated how much they’re willing to fight to make sure we’re in the Premier League next season, with late winners and gritty performances, and hopefully the two-week break will be enough time for some of the team to get back up to speed in terms of fitness, as well as better understand our new style of play.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United celebrate a second win under new manager Jesse Marsch after a dramatic 3-2 victory against Wolves. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

With only eight games left of the season we’ve got plenty more work to do before we can feel secure about our place in the top flight next season, but based on the form of those around us it shouldn’t take too many more wins to move us into safety.

Our fate is still very much in our own hands, and if the team performs as well as it is capable of it should be enough to keep us up.

Off the pitch, we were also glad to see the club properly handling the complaints of Newcastle Supporters' Trust following the issues the away support had at Elland Road in January.

Having had our own troubles at away games this season, we’ve seen some less than satisfactory responses to our complaints, so to see our club ensuring that fan safety is taken seriously is reassuring.

We at the Trust are looking forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary of our FA Cup win this year along with artist Paul Trevillion.

We have lots of plans in store that we can’t wait to share with you, including an exciting mural which looks set to be one of our best to date.

If you’d like to be a part of our ongoing mural project, you can make a donation to our JustGiving page. Spreading artwork celebrating our footballing heroes around the city is some of our most rewarding work and it’s made possible in huge part by your donations so we appreciate all contributions enormously.

Also, make sure to follow us on our social media channels and make yourself a Trust member to keep up to date with all of our latest projects.

Adding your own voice to the Trust’s work is easy. Visit our new website at www.lufctrust.com and become a member for just £10 per year. Marching on Together.