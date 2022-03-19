The game against Norwich was a must win in the context of the season we’re having, and in typical Leeds United fashion we got that much needed win in the most dramatic way possible.

The game should really have been put to bed in the first half with the number of big chances we created, but our finishing on the day lacked the cutting edge needed to punish our opponents and we offered them a way back into the game.

Rodrigo, Raphinha and Jack Harrison embrace at the final whistle after Leeds United beat Norwich City. Picture: Tony Johnson

In the 91st minute they took that offer and levelled it with one of the most gut-wrenching goals felt in recent memory as Leeds fans. Luckily in three minutes’ time, a goal from Joffy set up beautifully by Raphinha took the roof off Elland Road and Jesse Marsch won his first three points as Leeds United manager.

The rest of this season is going to be hard work, and we need to keep moving in the right direction.

The work off the pitch by Sulzer Sports and Social also deserves praise as they have raised £935 for the Leeds Fans Foodbank by charging fans to park on their premises on matchdays.

All donations go a long way to support vulnerable families in the Leeds community and we would love to see you bring along anything you can spare for collections outside Elland Road

at our home games.

At the Trust, we were delighted to take part in ‘Super Greed: The Fight For Football’ last year, a documentary on the proposal of the European Super League that will be available on

Sky from when it is first aired on Monday at 10pm.

The fallout from the Super League proposal is still ongoing, and - following the release of the results of the government fan-led review a few weeks ago - the Sports Minister Nigel

Huddlestone has stated in the Commons that the Government will legislate for an independent regulator of football in the UK.

This is a change that we would welcome, and we encourage you to lobby your MPs and push to make it happen if you feel the same. The FSA have written a fantastic guide on their

website on how to go about this if you’re unsure.

This is a real way for fans to cause an important change in how football clubs are run in this country and we can’t let the momentum that’s been built up slip away from us.