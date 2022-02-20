Local Rugby Union: How Wharfedale and Harrogate lost out as Otley ran riot

Four-star Otley try scorer Elliot Morgan. Picture: Paul Butterfield.

The visitors to a snowy and windy East Yorkshire took an early lead with stand-off Tom Davidson kicking a penalty after seven minutes and then narrowly missing a second shortly after. But their lead didn’t last long, with outside centre Lewis Minikin converting his own try after 25 minutes. With left winger Nathan Hill racing in four minutes later, Ionians led 12-3 at half time. Two more missed penalties from Davidson left Wharfedale frustrated by the windy conditions, with the only score of the second half being a penalty from Minikin in the final minute.

Harrogate were on the receiving end of a 74-17 drubbing at Stourbridge, who maintained their outside hopes of promotion with a big 12-try win. Stand-off Rory McNab kicked a penalty from 35 yards out early in the game for the Yorkshire side, but it was their only points of the half which ended 31-3.

Harrogate winger Will Yates touched down after a good inside pass from centre Jordan Cummins, and McNab added the conversion.

But it was never going to be enough to challenge their hosts who by this point had added three more tries.

Prop Jacob Percival was credited with the try as Harrogate mauled their way over following a lineout win and McNab converted his late try, but Stourbridge were already well on their way to a 74-17 victory.

Rotherham Titans’ promotion hopes suffered a controversial blow after they had to settle for a 10-10 draw in their encounter at Luctonians on Saturday.

Storm Eunice caused many postponements with winds, waterlogging and snow liberally covering the country.

Leeds Tykes’ National One clash with Cinderford was postponed, as were the National Two (North) matches Hull v Huddersfield and Sheffield Tigers v Tynedale.

Leaders Otley ran in 12 tries on their way to an emphatic 72-0 win over hosts Kirkby Lonsdale in the North Premier league.