The Leeds side scored six tries and four conversions to defeat Liverpool Tritons in the final at Broughton Park Rugby Club in Manchester.

Hunters will face Cardiff Lions in the IGR National Grand Final in Swansea on April 15.

Leeds Hunters celebrate the win over Liverpool. Picture by Leeds Hunters/Niall Miller Photography.

As well as the club receiving the Northern League silverware, Hunters scrum-half Joe Hall picked up a trophy for most points scored in the competition.

He landed four conversions in the win over Tritons, with Chris Languedoc crossing for two tries and Simon Hill, Ed Shaw, Alexis Caught and James Woodward scoring the others.

