Leeds Hunters finished top of the Northern IGR (International Gay Rugby) table and will play host to second-placed Liverpool Tritons on Saturday for a place in the final.

The decider, against southern champions Cardiff Lions, will be staged in Swansea in two weeks’ time.

Hunters won six of their eight league games, with one defeat and a draw, scoring 270 points and conceding only 82.

Leeds Hunters were formed in 2016 as part of an initiative by Leeds City Council to provide inclusive sport for the LGBTQ+ community in the city and West Yorkshire.

Hunters say they provide a safe rugby environment for any adult male “irrespective of race, sexual orientation, ethnicity and level of fitness or experience”.

