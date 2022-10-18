News you can trust since 1890
Zak Hardaker update: decision expected soon on Leeds Rhinos star's future

Star Leeds Rhinos back Zak Hardaker’s future is close to being decided.

By Peter Smith
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 10:09am

Hardaker rejoined Rhinos, the club where he began his Betfred Super League career, on a short term basis in April after being released by Wigan Warriors.

His contract expired at the end of the season and Hardaker, who turned 31 yesterday (Monday), told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “There’s no news as of yet, but [it] should be sorted very soon.”

Hardaker’s outstanding performances, at full-back and centre, were influential in Rhinos’ revival which saw them go from relegation danger to the Grand Final, winning 13 of the 18 games in which he played.

Zak Hardaker. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

That form has attracted attention from other top flight clubs and all parties are keen to get the situation resolved before pre-season begins over the next few weeks.

While Hardaker is keen to stay and Rhinos want to keep him, lack of space on the salary cap has proved a major obstacle.

Speaking after Leeds’ defeat by New Zealand earlier this month, when Hardaker played at full-back, coach Rohan Smith admitted: “We can’t do anything until there’s some salary cap room. Currently Zak’s uncontracted and there is no salary cap room to make a move.”

Zak Hardaker is tackled by St Helens' Will Hopoate during Rhinos' Grand Final defeat last month. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

Alex Mellor left the club midway through last season and Brad Dwyer, Tom Briscoe, Liam Sutcliffe, Bodene Thompson and Muizz Mustapha moved on when their contracts expired after the New Zealand game.

But contract upgrades for a number of young players mean Rhinos are up to the salary cap, despite only limited recruitment so far.

Zak Hardaker evades a challenge from Joe Batchelor during Rhinos' Grand Final loss to St Helens. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.
