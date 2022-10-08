The full-back/centre rejoined Rhinos on a short-term deal after being released by Wigan Warriors in April and was hugely influential as they went from relegation contenders to Grand Finalists.

His contract ended after Leeds’ 74-0 loss to New Zealand on Saturday and though he is keen to stay and the club want to keep him, coach Rohan Smith said they don’t have space on the salary cap.

“The squad will never be finalised, it will always be a work in progress,” Smith stated.

Rhinos and New Zealand players line up for a joint team picture after the Kiwis' record win. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“There will be updates when there are updates, but at the moment there’s no salary cap room to do anything. Until there is, nothing can happen.”

Asked about the implications for Hardaker, Smith emphasised: “We can’t do anything until there’s some salary cap room. Currently Zak’s uncontracted and there is no salary cap room to make a move.”

Rhinos’ players are now on their off-season break and Smith insisted he is already looking forward to beginning preparations for 2023, despite the record drubbing by a red hot Kiwi side.

Smith, who took charge in May, said: “I am looking forward to getting some planning and some admin done this week, then the week after having a bit of a holiday.

Zak Hardaker, right, with his former Wigan teammate Willie Isa following Leeds' loss to New Zealand. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I am excited about pre-season and what’s ahead - disappointed a bit we couldn’t have made it a bit tighter and limited the damage a bit tonight, but overall [it has been a] cracking five months; a great journey and a great ride.”

New Zealand are the world’s number one-ranked team and showed their intent with a ruthless 14-try performance which underlined their status as contenders to lift the trophy at Old Trafford next month.

“They were tremendous,” Smith said. “They are here to play and to attack the World Cup.

“They were very quick, very well prepared; they are very athletic and there’s more athletes to come into that group. I think they will be a real threat to the World Cup.

Rhinos' Aiden Sezer and Blake Austin flanked by New Zealand's Sebastian Kris, Joseph Tapine, left, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Jordan Rapoana. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“For any Super League team to be playing at this time of year against a team like that would be a struggle.

“We had a bunch of players unavailable, but if you are a rugby league fan you have come and enjoyed that, I think, because some of the best players that have played in the last 15 years were playing in that game.”

He added: “Obviously it was a big challenge; individually I thought there was a lot of effort, collectively the connectedness wasn’t there as you’d expect with disrupted preparation.

“It was an event, that was the whole purpose - for the Kiwis to get a hit-out before the World Cup started and for us to farewell some players and enjoy a night of rugby league as much as possible without the result being the key.”

Rhinos gave a first run out to Luke Hooley, the full-back who has joined them from Batley Bulldogs on a two-year contract beginning next season.

