The 17-year-old has been a prolific try scorer in his first season with Rhinos’ academy and Chev Walker - who coaches the under-18s and reserves - is keen to see how he fares against Warrington Wolves (7pm).

“He has been performing really well for us in the academy,” Walker said of Tchamambe who is a product of the Leeds Irish community club.

“It is good progression for him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Tchamambe has impressed for Rhinos' under-18s this season. Picture by Matthew Merrick/Varley Picture Agency/Leeds Rhinos.

“He is really excited for it and it’ll be good experience.”

Jack Sinfield will feature in the halves tonight alongside on-loan Hunslet player Cameron Berry.

“I’ve coached Cam for a while,” Walker said.

“I had him at Bradford and he’s a good kid.

Sam Walters. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“It’s unfortunate there’s somebody in front of him at Hunslet at the minute, but he will slot in really well.

“Jack and Cam will be the halves combination and that’ll be a decent partnership.”

Bradford Bulls don’t have a game this weekend so Rhinos first team squad members Sam Walters and Muizz Mustapha, who have been playing for the Championship side on dual-registration, are both included in tomorrow evening’s squad.

Chev Walker. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Walker said: “It’s good for them and it also helps the younger boys I am going to put in there.

“It’s the first game for the reserves at Headingley and it’ll be good for a few of the boys to pull a Leeds shirt on, which they haven’t done for a while.

“It is great we are able to use the facilities, rather than being at Stanningley.

“It will be a decent occasion and hopefully some fans come out and take a game in.”

The fixture counts as the first of James Bentley’s three-match ban imposed after his yellow card in last Friday’s Betfred Super League derby against Wakefield Trinity.