Tigers will wear a special jersey for the Betfred Super League fixture, at Newcastle’s St James’s Park on Saturday, July 9.

The MND Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build The Rob Burrow Centre for MND will each receive £5 for every replica shirt sold.

Burrow, who was raised in Castleford, was diagnosed with the terminal illness in 2019, two years after his final competitive games for Leeds.

Tigers' Kenny Edwards in their 2022 Magic Weekend shirt. Picture by Castleford Tigers.

A Tigers spokesman said: “Rob and his family have been incredible ambassadors for the MND community and we as a club are thrilled to do our part in also raising funds with our new kit.”

The predominantly black shirt, designed in conjunction with Tigers’ official kit supplier OXEN, features orange hoops and the Rob Burrow 7 signature fundraising logo.