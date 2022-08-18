Leeds Rhinos sign teenage duo from Castleford Tigers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Shaw and Freddie Brennan-Jones are set to make their Rhinos debut in a reserves’ game away to Hull FC on Saturday.

Shaw, who joined Tigers’ youth system from Brotherton Bulldogs, will play for Rhinos’ second string next year.

Brennan-Jones was part of the Yorkshire squad, coached by Leeds’ reserves and under-18s boss Chev Walker, for the recent Academy Origin series and had a spell on loan at Doncaster earlier this season.

Oli Field has been recalled from a spell on loan with Oldham. Picture by Criag Hawkhead.

He will be eligible for both Rhinos’ lower grades teams in 2023.

Walker said: “We are going to get a look at them this week.

“For whatever reason, they have left Cas and come to join us and they seem really good, talented kids.”

Rhinos academy and reserves coach Chev Walker. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com.

Walker added: “It [Saturday] is a good opportunity for them.

“Will plays nine and front-row and Freddie is a front-row.

“They should bolster our middles a little bit.

“Freddie came into the first Yorkshire camp, he didn’t get a game, but he came in as a first year so he’s quite a decent addition for us.”

First team squad member Oli Field is also included in the reserves’ squad for Saturday.

He has been playing on loan for Oldham in Betfred League One and Walker said: “We’ve had to draw him back for a week, to fill the team, because the under-18s have a game on Wednesday.

“It is a bit unfortunate because he has been playing well for Oldham, but I think he will be excited to get a run in a Leeds team, which he hasn’t had for a while.”

Field is expected to return to Oldham after Saturday.

“They have been good to him, they’ve really accommodated him,” Walker said.

Rhinos’ academy are due to play Warrington Wolves at Headingley on Wednesday in a curtain-raiser to the Super League clash between Leeds and Huddersfield Giants.

The reserves complete their league campaign at Headingley on Saturday, September 3, before Rhinos’ Super League derby against Castleford Tigers.