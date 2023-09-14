Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Referees confirmed for Super League round 26, including Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors, Hull FC, Hull KR

Referees have been announced for this weekend’s penultimate round of Betfred Super League matches.
By Peter Smith
Published 14th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ben Thaler will be in the middle for Leeds Rhinos’ game at Catalans Dragons on Saturday, with Marcus Griffiths on video referee duty.

Chris Kendall takes charge of Castleford Tigers’ away clash with Wigan Warriors on Friday and Tom Grant has been appointed to Wakefield Trinity’s match at Leigh Leopards the same evening.

Read More
Leeds Rhinos' Jarrod O'Connor backs young teammates, makes 'trophies very soon' ...
Ben Thaler will referee Rhinos' game at Catalans on Saturday. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Ben Thaler will referee Rhinos' game at Catalans on Saturday. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Ben Thaler will referee Rhinos' game at Catalans on Saturday. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

James Vella, an Australian now based in England, will make his Super League debut when Hull FC play host to Huddersfield Giants.

This weekend’s Super League referees are: Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers - Chris Kendall; Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity - Tom Grant; Warrington Wolves v St Helens - Jack Smith (video ref Liam Moore); Hull v Huddersfield Giants - James Vella; Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos - Ben Thaler (Marcus Griffiths); Hull KR v Salford Red Devils - Liam Moore (Chris Kendall).

Related topics:Super LeagueRefereesWigan WarriorsHull FC