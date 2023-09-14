Referees confirmed for Super League round 26, including Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors, Hull FC, Hull KR
Ben Thaler will be in the middle for Leeds Rhinos’ game at Catalans Dragons on Saturday, with Marcus Griffiths on video referee duty.
Chris Kendall takes charge of Castleford Tigers’ away clash with Wigan Warriors on Friday and Tom Grant has been appointed to Wakefield Trinity’s match at Leigh Leopards the same evening.
James Vella, an Australian now based in England, will make his Super League debut when Hull FC play host to Huddersfield Giants.
This weekend’s Super League referees are: Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers - Chris Kendall; Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity - Tom Grant; Warrington Wolves v St Helens - Jack Smith (video ref Liam Moore); Hull v Huddersfield Giants - James Vella; Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos - Ben Thaler (Marcus Griffiths); Hull KR v Salford Red Devils - Liam Moore (Chris Kendall).