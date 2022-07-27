The kit will be worn for the first time when England’s men take on Fiji in a warm-up match at Salford’s AJ Bell Stadium on Friday, October 7.

The game was originally scheduled for Rochdale’s Crown Oil Arena, Spotland, last autumn, to celebrate the town’s links with Fijian rugby league, but that venue is no longer available.

England begin their World Cup campaign against Samoa at Newcastle on Saturday, October 15.

England's Emily Rudge, Lewis King and John Bateman in the new World Cup kit. Picture by England RL.

Coach Shaun Wane commented: “I said last year before the World Cup was postponed Fiji were ideal opposition for us to get ready for the Samoa game, so I’m pleased we’ve been able to rearrange the game for this year.

"“They’re a very talented team who will give us a real challenge, which will be good for the players and for us as coaches.”