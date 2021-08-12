World Cup delay is a blessing in disguise for Leeds Rhinos’ Harry Newman

Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman (right). Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

The 21-year-old is a member of England’s elite performance squad and was in contention to feature in the tournament before it was postponed for 12 months following the decision by Australia and New Zealand to pull out over Covid concerns.

But Newman is less than a month into his comeback from a broken leg suffered last September and the new date will allow him extra time to regain form and fitness and stake a claim for a place in the England team.

“It is disappointing,” Newman admitted of the postponement.

Harry Newman in action against Castleford Tigers. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“When you look at all the other sporting events going on, for two teams to pull out doesn’t seem right, especially with the Olympics having just taken place.

“The UK is probably one of the safest countries there is, so it’s disappointing for a lot of people, but I guess it gives me even more time to get back playing consistently well.

“I’ll get a full pre-season under my belt and a full season going into the World Cup.”

Coronavirus has had a major impact on Super League this year and Newman reckons a World Cup in 2022 could be more of a level playing field.

“It has been a struggle for a lot of sides,” he pointed out.

“We’ve had a lot of fixtures crammed into a few weeks this year and last year and there’s been a lot of games cancelled.

“It is not an excuse at all, but it has been a bit ridiculous.”

England played Combined Nations All Stars this summer, before Newman returned to fitness and he’d be keen to see some autumn fixtures arranged to fill in the gap left by the World Cup.

“Before that game (in June) England hadn’t played for two years,” he said.

“Going into a World Cup you want to be playing a few Test matches and getting used to playing with people in the team and building combinations.

“I guess if there’s any chance of having some Tests at the end of this year it would be good for the sport and the country.”

Newman will continue his comeback when Rhinos visit Betfred Super League’s bottom club Leigh Centurions tomorrow.

“I wasn’t at my best last week,” he conceded of the defeat by Castleford Tigers six days ago.

“But I am only five games in after 10-and-a-half months out.

“I am not going to be where I want to be straight away.

“I am just working hard and I will get there.”

Leeds will be expected to win tomorrow against a Leigh side yet to get off the mark in any competition this year.

But Newman warned Rhinos can not take anything for granted.

“I watched their game against Hull KR on Sunday and it was really entertaining,” he said.