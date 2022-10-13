Coach Shaun Wane has named an initial 19 without prop Mikolaj Oledzki, who is the only Rhinos man in England’s 24-strong World Cup squad.

Oledzki defied a shoulder injury to play in Leeds’ Betfred Super League semi-final win at Wigan Warriors and the Grand Final defeat by St Helens, but did not feature in England’s warm-up game against Fiji last week.

Hull KR’s veteran former Leeds star Ryan Hall has also been omitted, with Wane set to prefer 21-year-old Newcastle Knights winger Dom Young, but ex-Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins is included.

Mikolaj Oledzki talks to England coach Shaun Wane, who was on crutches following knee surgery, at training. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Skipper Sam Tomkins will enjoy his first taste of Rugby League World Cup action since the semi-final defeat by New Zealand at Wembley in 2013.

The Catalans Dragons full-back is one of five players with at least 20 England Test caps to their name, alongside Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Watkins (Salford Red Devils) and Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders).

Burgess and Whitehead are among a six-strong NRL contingent which also includes Herbie Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos), Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters), Luke Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs) and Young.

Ryan Hall was a try scorer in England's win over Fiji but won't feature against Samoa. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Former Castleford Tigers half-back Marc Sneyd, now of Salford and forward Mike McMeeken (Catalans) have been named in the 19.

England squad (with squad numbers): 1 Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons, captain), 2 Tommy Makinson (St Helens), 3 Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils), 4 Herbie Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos), 6 Jack Welsby (St Helens), 7 George Williams (Warrington Wolves), 8 Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 9 Micky McIlorum (Catalans Dragons), 10 Luke Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs), 11 Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), 13 Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters), 14 Dom Young (Newcastle Knights), 15 Morgan Knowles (St Helens), 16 Matty Lees (St Helens), 17 Mike Cooper (Wigan Warriors), 18 Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), 20 Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), 21 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils), 24 Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan Warriors).