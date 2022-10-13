News you can trust since 1890
Who will win the rugby league World Cup? RLWC 2021 video preview

RLWC 2021 is set to be the most competitive rugby league World Cup so far.

By Peter Smith
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

At least five nations will go into the tournament – which was delayed from last year because of Covid – believing they have a realistic chance of lifting the trophy at Old Trafford on November19.

Hosts England, holders Australia and top-ranked country New Zealand are all looking strong, but Samoa and Tonga have also named powerful squads.

Here’s how Peter Smith of the Yorkshire Evening Post and The Yorkshire Post’s James O’Brien assess the state of play as the long-awaited tournament prepares to kick off.

Australia celebrate after beating England in the 2017 World Cup final. Picture by Tertius Pickard/SWpix.com/PhotosportNZ.
England Coach Shaun Wane. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.
New Zealand, pictured training at Kirkstall in Leeds, are the world's top-ranked nation. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
