Who will win the rugby league World Cup? RLWC 2021 video preview
RLWC 2021 is set to be the most competitive rugby league World Cup so far.
By Peter Smith
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
At least five nations will go into the tournament – which was delayed from last year because of Covid – believing they have a realistic chance of lifting the trophy at Old Trafford on November19.
Hosts England, holders Australia and top-ranked country New Zealand are all looking strong, but Samoa and Tonga have also named powerful squads.
Here’s how Peter Smith of the Yorkshire Evening Post and The Yorkshire Post’s James O’Brien assess the state of play as the long-awaited tournament prepares to kick off.