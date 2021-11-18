The competition is expanding to 12 clubs, split into two divisions of six.

Last season’s leading five of St Helens, Rhinos, York City Knights, Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors will be joined in the top tier by Shield winners Huddersfield Giants.

Featherstone Rovers, Wakefield Trinity and Bradford Bulls, who finished in the bottom four in 2021, will go into the second tier, alongside newcomers Barrow and Leigh.

Rhinos celebrate their win over York in last season's play-off semi-final. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

The second division leaders will be promoted at the end of the campaign, replacing the bottom side in the top-flight.

“It will produce more competitive matches,” Forsell predicted, after a similar format was used over the second half of 2021.

“It’s really good news there’s going to be more competitive games from the onset.”

Lois Forsell. Picture by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

Forsell also reckons Women’s Super League will benefit from the World Cup being put back a year to next autumn.

“I think it’s certainly a good thing for the game because you keep a lot of key and quality players involved,” Forsell said of the 12-month Covid-enforced delay.

“You are keeping that momentum in the game, with all your top players pushing really hard.

“There’s no doubt after the World Cup there will be some players retire - and it was great for us because Danielle Anderson will now have a shot, after her terrible [anterior cruciate ligament] injury.”

Forsell added: “It allows all the teams to retain their better players because they are going to want to be playing in the World Cup.

“I think ultimately, after the World Cup you always get a stage where some people might retire, or take a step back or some time off.

“It means you are going to have all the best players pushing for a place in Women’s Super League next year and pushing for a place in the World Cup or honours with their club team.”