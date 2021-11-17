Leeds United's Elland Road to stage men's rugby league World Cup semi-final: Leeds Rhinos' Headingley will host women's opening double-header
Leeds United's Elland Road home will stage a men’s rugby league World Cup semi-final on Friday, November 11 next year.
Full fixtures for the rearranged tournament will be announced on Friday, but organisers RLWC2021 today (Wednesday) revealed details of the competition’s ‘big six, most in-demand’ matches.
They also include the opening event of the women’s competition, a double-header at Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley Stadium featuring England against Brazil and Papua New Guinea versus Canada.
The others are: England v Samoa (men's opening game) at St James' Park, Newcastle, on Saturday October 15; England v Australia/Spain v Norway (wheelchair double-header) at the Copper Box Arena, London, on Thursday, November 3; men's semi-final at Emirates Stadium, London, Saturday, November 12 November and the men’s and women’s finals double-header at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday, November 19.
The tournament had been due to take place this October and November, but was cancelled after Australia and New Zealand withdrew because of fears over players’ safety.
RLWC2021 say all the competing teams have signed up for next year and most venues will remain unchanged.
