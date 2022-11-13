It is a repeat of the same stage five years ago when England were crushed 52-4.

Australia and New Zealand remain the giants of the women’s game, but the World Cup is an opportunity for England to show they are on the same level.

"We know they are going to be strong and they've got the skillset, but so do we,” Goldthorp insisted.

Fran Goldthorp celebrates with team-mates after scoring for England against Canada. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“We're here to prove that and put our names out there by showing we can play as well as them, if not better.”

The Leeds full-back or centre stated: “We're massively confident we can get to the final. There's a great atmosphere in the camp and everyone has got the desire and belief in each other.

“How we've all gelled together from different teams and put everything out there is all credit to us.”

England are unbeaten in the tournament and will go into the semi-final in good form after coming from behind to defeat Papua New Guinea 42-4 at Headingley last Wednesday.

Leeds and England's Fran Goldthorp has been one of the stars of the women's World Cup. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“Credit to PNG, who came at us in the first half,” Goldthorp said. “Luckily, I didn't have any hits on me, but it was definitely a physical game. That's what you want in a World Cup - the closer games and the dog fights.

“We need to know we can play our structures against better teams and they showed us what to expect going forward.”

England came through a big test in fine style and Goldthorp stressed: “We stuck to our plans and earned the right to play. We know we've got the skill set and quality in the team.

“It was all about being patient and getting into a position we could play off. Towards the back end of the game, we properly got into our structure and the game we wanted to play. Hopefully we can carry that into the semi-final.”

Fran Goldthorp, second from right, believes England are inspiring a new generation of young fans and players. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

England kick off at 7.30pm, following the tie between holders PNG and holders Australia (5pm).

Organisers are hoping to at least equal the 5,471 who turned up at Headingley last week and Goldthorp feels the crowds so far “massively show how far the [women’s] game has come”.

She added: “Sometimes it's harder to communicate with your own players because of how loud the crowd is.

“We want to build a platform and inspire younger girls. To see how many were there and how many autographs we were signing, it's a massive joy and a massive privilege to be in this position where we can give that to them and show them girls can play rugby. That's a great platform moving forward into a professional sport.”

Betfred Women’s Super League will become semi-professional next year when Rhinos begin paying win bonuses and incentives.

