England will face the group B runners-up in the last four at York on Monday. That is likely to be New Zealand, who meet defending champions and tournament favourites Australia on Thursday.

The Kiwi Ferns are, at least in theory, beatable opponents, much more so than the Jillaroos who look to be a cut above any other side in the competition.

So the victory against PNG kept alive England’s hopes of appearing in the decider at Old Trafford a week on Saturday and a tough game will be good preparation for the semi-final.

England's Courtney Winfield-Hill, the Leeds Rhinos captain, takes on Papua New Guinea's Sera Koroi. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

PNG made a strong start, but the hosts battled back in impressive fashion after some uncomfortable moments early on.

The Orchids tore into England in the initial stages and were physical throughout, but their discipline was poor - they lost the penalty count eight-one - and once the hosts’ forwards got on top, they ensured Winfield-Hill had time and space to do her thing.

England went behind for the first time in the tournament, after just four minutes, Martha Molowia crossing at the corner.

Leeds’ Caitlin Beevers was denied by the Orchids’ left-side defence three times - being held up over the line on two occasions either side of a tackle which barged her into touch just short - before Winfield-Hill’s vision created a brace of tries to edge England ahead.

Rhinos' Georgia Roche offloads during England's win over Papua New Guinea. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

On 24 minutes the Rhinos captain spotted a gap on England’s left and hoisted a perfect cross-kick which Leah Burke caught well just before the line.

Five later Winfield-Hill’s excellent cut-out pass found her clubmate Fran Goldthorp and she did well to send Amy Handcastle powering over.

England’s third try came three minutes before the interval. Georgia Roche, of Rhinos and Hollie-Mae Dodd shifted the ball to the right and Stanley stepped inside and reached over, then added the extras from the touchline to make it 14-4 at half-time.

Burke scored a replica of her first try early in the second half, from an identical Winfield-Hill kick and England’s fifth touchdown sealed the deal with almost half an hour remaining.

England celebrate one of Leah Burke's three tries against Papua New Guinea, all from kicks by Courtney Winfgield-Hill, left. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Vicky Whitfield’s introduction off the bench midway through the first half was a factor in England turning things around. The Wigan Warriors front-rower’s direct running had PNG back-pedalling and she stormed over, from a fine pass by Winfield-Hill.

PNG’ Carol Humeu was sin-binned on 63 minutes, for persistent offending and moments later Burke completed her hat-trick from yet another perfect kick by Winfield-Hill.

Beevers finally got her reward with a good finish from Roche’s pass four minutes from time, then a stunning run by Goldthorp set up a try for Hardcastle and Stanley’s fifth goal completed the scoring.

The double-header, with Canada’s 22-16 win over Brazil, was watched by a crowd of 5,471.

England: Goldthorp, Beevers, Stanley, Hardcastle, Burke, Roche, Winfield-Hill, Hoyle, Jones, Wood, Dodd, Rudge, Cunningham. Subs Whitfeld, Bennett, Travis, Field.

Papua New Guinea: Molowia, Alu, Long, Gwasamun, Butler, Koroi, Malabag, Albert, Joe, Kaupa, Veivers, Banu, Reeves. Stubs Ravu, Humeu, John, De Le Cruz.

Referee: Ben Casty (France).