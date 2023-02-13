After the improvements made under Rohan Smith last year, our panel for 2023 are in optimistic mood for the new campaign, which begins with a trip to Warrington Wolves on Thursday.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

New season, same old excitement, Leeds Rhinos are winning the lot this year.

The new YEP Jury reckon Justin Sangare will be an excellent signing for Rhinos. Picture by Steve Riding.

In all seriousness, our late season Grand Final push has given us fans reason to be optimistic heading into the 2023 season.

To go from relegation candidates to making an appearance at Old Trafford proves this squad has the quality to brush shoulders with the league leaders. However, the challenge now is to prove we can be consistent challengers for the Super League title and it wasn't just a purple patch. Recruitment has been solid, with the incoming players adding much needed squad depth without setting the world on fire.

Looking ahead to Thursday, Warrington will be looking to put a poor 2022 season behind them and prove they are still one of the Super League big boys. The Wolves have spent big in the off-season, with prop Paul Vaughan being the real standout coup, and will be more of a challenge for Leeds than the last time we visited.

In the standout fixture of the first round, I back Leeds to carry on where they left off and give themselves a perfect start to the new season.

Jury member Sam Brocksom wants to see Luis Roberts start against Warrington. Picture by Steve Riding.

BECKY OXLEY

Having supported the Rhinos for 30 years this season I have certainly seen the ups and downs and been there through the good and not so good.

I’m always excited at the start of a new season. Keen to see the new signings and new partnerships form. The off-season has been interesting and I think the fact that RohanSmith hasn’t named a captain is an interesting one, but I love his rationale and it will be interesting to see how that plays out as the season begins.

The pre-season friendlies haven’t gone our way for the most but have been an ideal way to look at the players and to give them a good run out. People often criticise the fact we don’t win and the team selection but the proof is in the pudding during the regular season.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith has put together and exciting squad, the YEP Jury believe. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Last season was a turbulent one and Rohan was brought in and did an amazing job getting us the position we did. I’m looking forward to seeing what this season brings and the first game against Warrington.

I think the Rhinos are going to do well this season and I predict a top four finish. As the song that we’ve adopted from Leeds United says we are ‘Marching on Together’.

JOSH JACKSON

Ahead of the new season I’m extremely excited to see if Rohan can take us that one step further this year.

With key additions in the areas we needed and young talent brought through it looks to be a squad with depth in every position.

Though pre-season hasn’t been what us fans want to see in terms of results, I’m sure Rohan is happy with what he has tried out and with players getting some minutes into their tanks to be ready for Thursday at Warrington.

I’m interested to see what team Rohan will go with. With Harry Newman and Nene Macdonald injured it already gives other players an opportunity to put their hand up and try to claim a first team spot for this season.

I’m really looking forward to watching Justin Sangare in a Rhinos shirt this year, I think he could be our most important signing adding huge size and strength in the front-row which is what I think we have lacked the last couple of seasons. Warrington are already missing a few key players for the first game hopefully we can get the campaign off to a positive start.

SAM BROCKSOM

After Rohan Smith transformed a dwindling, lacklustre squad to Grand Finalists in just half a season, I am excited to see the team build on the back of an exceptional end to 2022. Pre-season results haven’t gone the way we would have liked, but the new arrivals have performed well. Luis Roberts and Leon Ruan have been the standouts; I hope that the former will start against Warrington.

I’m looking forward to seeing how we line up in the backs. I think Fusitu’a and Handley need to be on the wings, with Olpherts and Roberts in the centres. I also like the look of Justin Sangare. He will be a real asset this year, especially with Mik Oledzki missing the start of the season.

Looking ahead to the Wolves game, I expect us to get the victory over Daryl Powell’s side. It was a poor year last year for them, so they will want to start strong. However, three of their new forward signings will be unavailable for the game, meaning they will be significantly lighter in the pack.

DAVID MUHL

I can honestly say I haven’t looked forward to a season as much as I am to this one. In Rohan Smith I think we have an excellent young coach who has put together a good squad with a blend of youth and experience. I think the signings of Sam Lisone and Nene MacDonald are excellent.