Super League predicted table: where Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity are tipped to finish
The new Betfred Super League season is less than six weeks away and the title odds are in.
By Peter Smith
46 minutes ago
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 1:46pm
St Helens, bidding for a record-extending fifth successive Super League crown, are again tipped to finish top of the table, but how will Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity fare?
Here’s how the table is predicted to look after round 27, in September, based on competition sponsors Betfred’s odds.
