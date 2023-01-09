News you can trust since 1890
Super League predicted table: where Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity are tipped to finish

The new Betfred Super League season is less than six weeks away and the title odds are in.

By Peter Smith
46 minutes ago
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 1:46pm

St Helens, bidding for a record-extending fifth successive Super League crown, are again tipped to finish top of the table, but how will Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity fare?

Here’s how the table is predicted to look after round 27, in September, based on competition sponsors Betfred’s odds.

1. St Helens

Saints are favourites to win the league leaders' shield again in 2023. Odds to finish top: 2/1.

2. Wigan Warriors

Wigan will be runners-up for a second successive year, according to the bookies. Odds to finish top: 7/2

3. Catalans Dragons

The French side, including new signing Sio Siua Taukeiaho, pictured, are tipped to climb a place to third. Odds to finish top: 6/1.

4. Warrington Wolves

Daryl Powell endured a tough first year as Warrington's coach, but is tipped to lift them from second-bottom into the play-offs this time. Odds to finish top: 7/1.

