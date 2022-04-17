Tom Johnstone, Liam Hood, Jordan Crowther and Jai Whitbread drop out from the Wakefield side beaten 34-4 by Castleford Tigers three days ago.

Jacob Miller, James Batchelor and Thomas Minns are back in contention after injury and Brad Walker, Yusuf Aydin, Sam Eshe, Lewis Murphy and Isaac Shaw are also in the mix. Trinity boss Willie Poching admitted he and his players were “pretty disappointed” with the result and performance last week, but stressed: “The benefit of Easter is you get to go again quickly.”

He said: “We have got some bumps and bruises, we’ve had two pretty tough games leading into this and there’s a couple of boys who this one has probably come around too soon for.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Batchelor has been recalled to the Wakefield Trinity side for Easter Monday's trip to Wigan Warriors. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“We’ve a couple of big games after this one so we’ve got to be smart. We’ve got some blokes who are chomping at the bit to have a crack; they’ve been training well and one or two of them will get a go.

“It is up to them to take their opportunity.”

Trinity lost 36-6 at home to Wigan in a Betfred Challenge Cup tie seven days ago, after being the better team in the first half. The performance before the break will give them some encouragement for tomorrow’s game and Poching added: “There were some lessons for us. We didn’t take them into the Cas game, but we have done some analysis and homework and some prep’ for this one to try and make those improvements and carry on from the good stuff we did against Wigan last time.

“We have caused a few teams problems this year, but I don’t think we’ve been able to put it together yet for 80 minutes and that’s the biggest challenge for us.”

Thomas Minns has been called into the much-changes Wakefield Trinity squad for the Easter Monday trip to Wigan Warriors. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Wigan are without the injured Thomas Leuluai, but Kaide Ellis is set to return following a five-match ban.

Wigan Warriors: from French, Bibby, Cust, Singleton, Powell, Mago, Isa, Farrell, Bateman, Smithies, Ellis, Smith, Partington, Havard, Byrne, Shorrocks, Field, Miski, Halsall, McDonnell, O’Neill.

Wakefield Trinity: from Jowitt, Lyne, Miller, Lino, Battye, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Pitts, Batchelor, Gaskell, Kay, Walker, Aydin, Adebiyi, Bowes, Eseh, Murphy, Shaw, Hall, Minns.

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan).

Wakefield Trinity playmaker Jacob Miller is back in the squad for the Easter Monday Super League game at Wigan Warriors. Picture: Tony Johnson.