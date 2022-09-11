Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos: Super League semi-final to go ahead as planned next weekend

Leeds will take on the Warriors at the DW Stadium on Friday, September 16. And St Helens will face Salford at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday, September 17.

A Super League statement read: "Following the announcement by Buckingham Palace that the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday 19 September, Super League can confirm that the Betfred Super League play-off semi-finals, scheduled for Friday 16 and Saturday 17 September, will proceed as arranged.

"As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Betfred Super League Awards, which was scheduled to take place at Headingley Stadium on the evening of Monday 19 September will now take place at the same venue on Tuesday 20 September."

Richie Myler of Leeds Rhinos and Zak Hardaker of Leeds Rhinos and their teammates celebrate victory against Catalan Dragons in France. PIC: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com

UK sports other governing bodies will continue to assess any possible impact The Queen's funeral could have with scheduled fixtures and events.

All football fixtures in the UK were postponed this weekend, along with Friday and Saturday's planned horse racing meetings, as a mark of respect following The Queen's death on Thursday.