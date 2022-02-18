Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos: Brad Singleton forever grateful for his time at Leeds

Singleton, 29, began his career with Rhinos, making more than 150 Super League appearances for them from 2011-2019.

A treble winner in 2015, he collected his second Grand Final winner’s ring two years later, but moved to Toronto Wolfpack following their promotion to Betfred Super League and joined Wigan later in the 2020 season.

He is now an established member of the Warriors’ pack, having supported Wigan as a child, but said he does not regret a moment of his time at Rhinos.

Wigan Warriors' prop Brad Singleton is grateful for the time he spent at Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“I am forever grateful for what Leeds gave me,” Singleton said.

“They are a great club and I had a great spell with them.

“I treat my career like a story and that chapter has got some fond memories – some great teams, some amazing players and team-mates.”

He added: “I am really grateful for that and I don’t mind playing them.

“They are always going to be an exciting club, they’ve got a great following and two of the biggest sides in Super League going at it is always great to be involved in.”

Singleton was one of the starting props when Wigan began their season with a 24-10 win at Hull KR a week ago.

He reckons that result was “evidence we are heading in the right direction” under new coach Matt Peet, following a disappointing fourth place finish in 2021.

“Nothing’s won in round one and we aren’t going to go overboard, but the two points are pretty important,” he said.

Rhinos didn’t concede a point in two visits to DW Stadium last year, winning 14-0 in the regular season and 8-0 a month later in an elimination play-off.

Rhinos had not won at Wigan since 2013, but Peet insisted revenge for those results hasn’t been mentioned in the build up this week.

“It doesn’t still hurt and it doesn’t motivate us,” he stated.

“It is a new season and a new group of players.

“It is about us building on our performance from last week, nothing more.”