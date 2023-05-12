Prop Mikolaj Oledzki and winger Nene Macdonald are both poised to achieve their 150th career appearance.

Academy graduate Oledzki, 24, made his Rhinos debut in 2017 and has featured 118 times for Leeds, plus five on dual-registration with Featherstone Rovers, 20 during a loan spell at Bradford Bulls, four for England and two as an England Knight.

Macdonald celebrated his 29th birthday the day before the game. He joined Rhinos from Leigh in the off-season and his career tally includes nine appearances for Leeds, 27 for Leigh Centurions, two at Cronulla Sharks, five with North Queensland Cowboys, 46 for St George Illawarra Dragons, 34 for Gold Coast Titans, 11 for Sydney Roosters and 15 Papua New Guinea caps.

Rhinos' Nene Macdonald is set for his 150th career appearance. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos will travel to DW Stadium without teenage half-back Jack Sinfield (concussion) and former Wigan second-rower James McDonnell (arm injury) after both were hurt in last week’s home loss to Salford Red Devils.

Winger Derrell Olpherts has recovered from a calf muscle injury and could feature for the first time since Rhinos’ defeat at Hull KR on March 31.

Forwards Zane Tetevano and Justin Sangare are in contention to return after being left out of last week’s team and winger Liam Tindall, three-quarter Luis Roberts and pack man James Donaldson are also vying for a recall.

Cade Cust, pictured facing camera during Wigan's home league win over Leeds last year, is back in contention after injury. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Play-maker Cade Cust is back in Wigan’s squad after injury and forward Willie Isa is available following a ban. They – plus backs Liam Marshall and Ryan Hampshire – are added to the 17 beaten at Hull FC last week.

Leeds Rhinos: from Myler, Newman, Macdonald, Handley, Austin, Oledzki, Tetevano, Bentley, Martin, C Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Olpherts, Sangare, Holroyd, Gannon, Walters, Tindall, Roberts, Donaldson, Johnson.

Wigan Warriors: from French, King, Wardle, Marshall, Cust, H Smith, Powell, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Smithies, Havard, Pearce-Paul, Shorrocks, Mago, Thornley, O’Neill, Miski, Hill, Nsemba, Hampshire.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.