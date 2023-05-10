He will be forced into at least two changes, but with most of Leeds Rhinos’ squad fit and available, coach Rohan Smith is facing some tricky decisions for Friday’s game at Wigan Warriors.

Jack Sinfield is ruled out through concussion protocols so, with Aidan Sezer still on the casualty list, Smith needs to find a half-back to play alongside Blake Austin.

Richie Myler and Morgan Gannon are two options and Smith has revealed: “We could possibly see both of those things happen in the game.”

James McDonnell’s arm injury leaves a vacancy in the second-row and, with all his props in contention, Smith has the option of rotating his pack again, after Zane Tetevano and Justin Sangare were left out of the side beaten by Salford Red Devils last week. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Full-back: Ash Handley Set to switch from the wing with Richie Myler moving into the halves.

Wing: Nene Macdonald Also a centre option, but has settled into the wing role.

Centre: Harry Newman On course for a ninth successive appearance.

Centre: Rhyse Martin Known more as a second-rower, but has played the last six games at centre.