Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench as Rohan Smith makes changes v Wigan Warriors: gallery

He will be forced into at least two changes, but with most of Leeds Rhinos’ squad fit and available, coach Rohan Smith is facing some tricky decisions for Friday’s game at Wigan Warriors.

By Peter Smith
Published 10th May 2023, 17:44 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 18:02 BST

Jack Sinfield is ruled out through concussion protocols so, with Aidan Sezer still on the casualty list, Smith needs to find a half-back to play alongside Blake Austin.

Richie Myler and Morgan Gannon are two options and Smith has revealed: “We could possibly see both of those things happen in the game.”

James McDonnell’s arm injury leaves a vacancy in the second-row and, with all his props in contention, Smith has the option of rotating his pack again, after Zane Tetevano and Justin Sangare were left out of the side beaten by Salford Red Devils last week. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Set to switch from the wing with Richie Myler moving into the halves.

1. Full-back: Ash Handley

Set to switch from the wing with Richie Myler moving into the halves. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Also a centre option, but has settled into the wing role.

2. Wing: Nene Macdonald

Also a centre option, but has settled into the wing role. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
On course for a ninth successive appearance.

3. Centre: Harry Newman

On course for a ninth successive appearance. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Known more as a second-rower, but has played the last six games at centre.

4. Centre: Rhyse Martin

Known more as a second-rower, but has played the last six games at centre. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Wigan WarriorsZane TetevanoBlake AustinAidan SezerMorgan GannonRichie Myler