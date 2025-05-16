Why the future's bright for Leeds Rhinos women ahead of St Helens Super League opener

Teenager Ebony Stead is part of a talented group who hold the future of Leeds Rhinos women’s team in their hands.

After years of success, Rhinos are in transition following the departure of a host of influential players over the past 12 months - a fact underlined by last week’s 44-14 Challenge Cup semi-final loss to Wigan Warriors. The two-time champions begin their Betfred Women’s Super League campaign away to St Helens tomorrow (Saturday) and while the squad may lack some experience, there’s no shortage of rugby talent.

Stead, 18, is one of six players promoted to the first team from last year’s academy, with other highly-rated prospects waiting in the wings. It will clearly take time for the group to find their feet at the top level, but Rhinos believe they are capable of achieving big things once they do.

Ebony Stead on the attack for Leeds Rhinos during last week's Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“It’s nice we’ve all come up together,” Stead said of the new crop. “We’ve all played with each other previously and it has been good to come up as a group. Leeds’ academy is really good and there’s some really good players coming through. It’s something you dream of as a child growing up playing, getting to that Super League level. Once you’re there, it doesn’t disappoint at all.”

Stead was at full-back for last week’s semi-final, but can play anywhere in the outside-backs. Rhinos were outplayed for the first hour, going 38-0 down, before scoring three of the last four tries. Saturday’s hosts Saints finished top of the table last year and pipped Super League champions York Valkyrie 10-6 in the second semi-final to book a fifth successive Cup final appearance.

“Initially we were all a bit disheartened by it and a bit annoyed with ourselves,” Stead admitted of Rhinos’ mood following the semi-final exit. “But now, we are ready to go. We’re ready to get the first league game of the season completed.

“It is a good way to start – as much as it is a tough game, I think they will be on a high from getting to Wembley and we want to show what we are actually capable of. This week we’ve come together in training, worked hard and we are ready to go.”

Leeds Rhinos' Ebony Stead. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Bella Sykes (concussion) drops out of Rhinos’ squad and Ruby Enright, Caitlin Beevers and Lacey Owen remain unavailable because of injury or illness, but Evie Cousins is back in contention. Saturday’s game kicks-off at 2pm and will be streamed live on The Sportsman YouTube channel.

Leeds Rhinos (at St Helens): from Stead, Cousins, Nuttall, Howard, Walker, Bennett, Northrop, Lacey, Murray, Dainton, Bruce, Donnelly, Glynn, Greening, Whitehead, Field, Frain, Short, Boyd, Blakey, Bryer.