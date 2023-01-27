The 23-year-old described his decision to join Leeds as a “no-brainer”, but insisted competition for places is just as fierce as at his previous side.

McDonnell featured three times for Wigan in Betfred Super League last year, but strength in depth there meant he spent most of the year on loan at Leigh and he admitted the approach from Leeds came as “a surprise, but a good one”.

He recalled: “There was quite a bit going on in my head when I decided it might be the right time to step away from Wigan.

James McDonnell scored for Rhinos against Wakefield on Boxing Day. Picture by Steve Riding.

“There were a few cubs [interested] and I hadn’t really made my mind up. Then when Leeds did come in with the offer it kind of made my mind up for me.

“It was almost like for like, another big club in Super League and a team I've seen friends of mine go to and do really well and get their opportunity.

“Tom Holroyd came through when he was really young and made his debut at 17. I’ve played at England with Sam Walters and against Jarrod O’Connor when he was at Widnes.

“They’ve come on really well as players, they are Super League-quality players now and that’s where I want to be.”

James McDonnell on the ball for Rhinos during his first appearance, against Wakefield at Christmas. Picture by Steve Riding.

McDonnell felt moving away from his hometown club was the best way of progressing. He added: “I knew it would help.

“It was competitive at Wigan, but it’s by no means any less competitive at Leeds. It is just a fresh start at Leeds and a new opportunity, out of my comfort zone.

“It is a big step in general and I think that’s what I need to spur me on a bit and get some consistency.

“Leeds and Wigan have always been up there as big clubs. In terms of facilities and everything, both teams are world class, which made my decision even easier.

James McDonnell played for Ireland at last autumn's World Cup, alongside Rhinos duo Richie Myler and James Bentley, both pictured. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

“In your career, especially when you’re young, you never want to take a backwards step. For me, Leeds was a big step forward which I felt like I needed, so it was a no-brainer to come to Leeds.”

McDonnell featured for England Knights in 2021, but switched to Ireland for last year’s World Cup. He said: “That helped me in terms of the players I was around.

“There were some players with massive experience in that squad and linking up with a couple of Leeds players helped as well. I spoke to them about Leeds before coming here and that helped me settle in.

“I am really enjoying it. Training has been tough, it has been high intensity and there’s been some long days, but I have moved over here now and I’m settled in so that’s always going to be a positive. I am living in Leeds and experiencing it and really enjoying it.

McDonnell was a try scorer on Boxing Day when Rhinos lost to Wakefield Trinity and also featured at Leigh last weekend.

“It’s never going to be too much of an indication of where you’re at, this early in the year, but it’s good - I feel like I am building,” he said of his games so far.

“Physically I feel like I am doing pretty well so that’s a positive and something you want from pre-season games, to get your match fitness.

“With the amount of [pre-season] games we’ve got this year I think that’s going to be really good for us, to build into round one.”

With his Ireland teammate James Bentley and Papua New Guinea captain Rhyse Martin established as Rhinos’ first-choice second-rowers, McDonnell knows getting into the matchday 17 will be a challenge.

“I am looking forward to round one, but it’s not the be-all and end-all,” he said. “I am sure opportunities will arise throughout the year, but as soon as I do get my name on the teamsheet I am hoping to nail it down from there.

“My main goal for this year is to get some consistent games. I am not going to put a number on it, but it’s consistent games, back to back weeks.

“I know if I can get some game time I can build, I can perform and if I can stay in the squad I will only get better.”

McDonnell can also play at centre, but stressed “second-row is 100 per cent my main focus”.

He confirmed: “That’s where I’ve been training this year. It is good to be able to play centre and in the middle, I played the majority of my rugby last year in the middle for Leigh so that’s obviously another option.