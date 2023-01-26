Austin has also reflected on his and the team’s preparations, his aims for the new campaign - and why he is sporting a fresh “age-appropriate” hair cut.

This is coach Rohan Smith’s first pre-season at Rhinos and he has overseen a turn over in players with nine signings and four academy teenagers promoted into the full-time squad, while eight players have moved on.

Austin, who scored three tries in 22 games during his first season with the club last year, admits Rhinos’ signings haven’t dominated the headlines, but is optimistic about what their new-look squad could achieve.

Blake Austin in action during last season's Super League semi-final at Wigan. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“I am really excited about the guys we’ve brought in,” he said. “I know there hasn’t been much fanfare and a lot of people have questioned that, but we have got a lot of bodies to add [who haven’t played in pre-season so far] and some young kids who got some great experience last year.

“There’s some other guys who are really keen to go well too, so we are happy with the personnel we’ve got, for sure.”

This is the second and final year of Austin’s contract and he admitted he “can’t wait” for the real business to begin.

“It is hard to believe I’ve only been here one year,” he said. “Last year, the first six months felt like four years and the second six went in the blink of an eye.

Blake Austin was a Grand Final runner-up with Rhinos last year. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“I am happy to have a more consistent year, I think Rohan is going to help with that and I’m pretty excited.”

The 31-year-old played the first half of last Saturday’s 14-12 defeat at Leigh Leopards and could feature again when Bradford Bulls visit Headingley on Sunday. He stressed: “It was good to be back playing, it was a good atmosphere and I enjoyed it.

“Pre-season has been good, enjoyable - we’ve got a lot out of it and done a lot of different stuff, it is going well.”

Rhinos have three weeks - and two more warm-up games - to get through before the trip to Austin’s previous club Warrington Wolves in Betfred Super League round one.

“It’s a process,” he added. “We had our goals and things we wanted to do well [last weekend] and I think we did that.

“Trials mean different things for different people and I am not sure what role I’ll play over the next two weeks, that’s something Rohan will decide.”

Both pre-season matches so far have ended in defeat, including a 38-20 loss to Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day. Austin, though, stressed this is the one time of year when results don’t matter.

He said: “We are staying pretty calm, it [at Leigh] was a trial match at the end of the day and I think we got a few things done.

“It wasn’t clinical, but it’s never going to be in a game like that. We got plenty out of it and nothing we did is going to tell you how we’re going to fare in the season.

“It was our first hit out for some of us and how your lungs are going to respond is most important and we’ll build from that.

“It’s not going to be a finished product in round one, but we’re happy with where we are at.

“I’m sure everyone’s seeing good signs in pre-season, that’s what it’s for.