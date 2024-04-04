Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Both sides are locked together on eight points and begin Betfred Super League round seven, which marks the quarter-way point, just two adrift of the leaders. Rhinos have a good recent record against Warrington, but everything points to a close battle this Friday. Here’s a scene-setter.

Betfred Super League round seven

Date: Friday, April 5

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Williams, seen in action against Leeds Rhinos last August, will be a key man for Warrington Wolves on Friday. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Venue: AMT Headingley

Kick-off: 8pm

Last ten meetings: Leeds 24, Warrington 22 (Super League, 20/8/23), Warrington 6, Leeds 22 (Super League, 29/6/23), Warrington 42, Leeds 10 (Super League 16/2/23), Leeds 24, Warrington 18 (Super League, 19/8/22), Warrington 4, Leeds 40 (Super League, 3/6/22), Leeds 20, Warrington 22 (Super League, 12/2/22), Leeds 26, Warrington 27 (Super League, 1/8/21), Warrington 16, Leeds 22 (Super League, 5/7/21), Warrington 32, Leeds 6 (Super League, 13/10/20), Leeds 36, Warrington 0 (Super League 28/2/20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Super League summary: Leeds won 40 (includes the 2012 Grand Final and 2011 play-offs), Warrington won 26 (includes the 2006 and 2013 play-offs), one draw.

Tom Holroyd, whose cousin Adam Holroyd is in Warringtion Wolves' squad, cools down after Leeds Rhinos' win last August. He probably won't need the sprinklers on Friday. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Leeds’ highest score v Wolves: 54-16 (home 2006; widest margin - 52-10, away 2007).

Wolves’ highest score v Leeds: 52-18 (home 2016; widest margin - 42-6, away 2011).

Wolves’ star man: George Williams is the England stand-off and captain, a two-time Super League champion and former Challenge Cup winner. He played in the NRL with Canberra Raiders and when he’s on form, Warrington tend to play well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key battle: Cousins Tom and Adam Holroyd are likely to be on opposing sides. Adam, 19, is a second-rower who made his Wolves debut against Leeds in August, 2022, while Tom will feature at prop for Rhinos. It will be the second time the pair have faced off in Super League, after Leeds’ win at HJ Stadium last July,

Previous meeting: August 20, 2023. Super League round 22. Leeds 24 (Tries Walters, Fusitu’a, Hooley, Bentley. Goals Martin 4), Warrington 22 (Tries Dufty, Ashton, Ratchford, Nicholson. Goals Ratchford 3). Referee: Ben Thaler. Attendance: 15,166.