Why Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves is a family affair: stats, key battle, star man and verdict
and live on Freeview channel 276
Both sides are locked together on eight points and begin Betfred Super League round seven, which marks the quarter-way point, just two adrift of the leaders. Rhinos have a good recent record against Warrington, but everything points to a close battle this Friday. Here’s a scene-setter.
Betfred Super League round seven
Date: Friday, April 5
Venue: AMT Headingley
Kick-off: 8pm
Last ten meetings: Leeds 24, Warrington 22 (Super League, 20/8/23), Warrington 6, Leeds 22 (Super League, 29/6/23), Warrington 42, Leeds 10 (Super League 16/2/23), Leeds 24, Warrington 18 (Super League, 19/8/22), Warrington 4, Leeds 40 (Super League, 3/6/22), Leeds 20, Warrington 22 (Super League, 12/2/22), Leeds 26, Warrington 27 (Super League, 1/8/21), Warrington 16, Leeds 22 (Super League, 5/7/21), Warrington 32, Leeds 6 (Super League, 13/10/20), Leeds 36, Warrington 0 (Super League 28/2/20).
Super League summary: Leeds won 40 (includes the 2012 Grand Final and 2011 play-offs), Warrington won 26 (includes the 2006 and 2013 play-offs), one draw.
Leeds’ highest score v Wolves: 54-16 (home 2006; widest margin - 52-10, away 2007).
Wolves’ highest score v Leeds: 52-18 (home 2016; widest margin - 42-6, away 2011).
Wolves’ star man: George Williams is the England stand-off and captain, a two-time Super League champion and former Challenge Cup winner. He played in the NRL with Canberra Raiders and when he’s on form, Warrington tend to play well.
Key battle: Cousins Tom and Adam Holroyd are likely to be on opposing sides. Adam, 19, is a second-rower who made his Wolves debut against Leeds in August, 2022, while Tom will feature at prop for Rhinos. It will be the second time the pair have faced off in Super League, after Leeds’ win at HJ Stadium last July,
Previous meeting: August 20, 2023. Super League round 22. Leeds 24 (Tries Walters, Fusitu’a, Hooley, Bentley. Goals Martin 4), Warrington 22 (Tries Dufty, Ashton, Ratchford, Nicholson. Goals Ratchford 3). Referee: Ben Thaler. Attendance: 15,166.
Verdict: This looks an evenly-matched contest and one in which home advantage could prove crucial. There’s just two between the sides, in Warrington’s favour, in terms of points conceded and the visitors’ better attacking record was inflated by a big win at bottom club London Broncos. Full-back, on the wings and stand-off in particular make for interesting match-ups, but if Rhinos’ defence holds firm and their attack can pick up from where it left off last week, they have enough quality to get the job done.
