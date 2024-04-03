Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench v Warrington Wolves as boss Rohan Smith forced into changes

Forwards Justin Sangare and James Bentley, who were both in the starting side at Castleford Tigers last week, are unavailable, but Rhinos are otherwise close to full-strength as prop Tom Holroyd returns from an arm injury. Centre Harry Newman is a slight doubt because of a cut lip, but loose-forward Cameron Smith’s successful appeal against a one-match ban has boosted coach Rohan Smith’s selection options. Here's how we think Rhinos could line up.