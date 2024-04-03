Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench v Warrington Wolves as boss Rohan Smith forced into changes

There will be at least two changes to Leeds Rhinos’ 17 for the visit of Warrington Wolves on Friday.
By Peter Smith
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 17:01 BST

Forwards Justin Sangare and James Bentley, who were both in the starting side at Castleford Tigers last week, are unavailable, but Rhinos are otherwise close to full-strength as prop Tom Holroyd returns from an arm injury. Centre Harry Newman is a slight doubt because of a cut lip, but loose-forward Cameron Smith’s successful appeal against a one-match ban has boosted coach Rohan Smith’s selection options. Here's how we think Rhinos could line up.

Leeds Rhinos predicted lineup.

1. Leeds Rhinos predicted lineup

Leeds Rhinos predicted lineup. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Had an outstanding game at Castleford last week.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

Had an outstanding game at Castleford last week. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Was restored to the right-wing spot last week and will almost certainly retain the role.

3. Wing: Luis Roberts

Was restored to the right-wing spot last week and will almost certainly retain the role. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Will play, if he is given the all-clear after suffering a badly cut lip last week.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

Will play, if he is given the all-clear after suffering a badly cut lip last week. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

An opportunity to build on his two-try performance last week.

5. Centre: Paul Momirovski

An opportunity to build on his two-try performance last week. Photo: Simon Hulme

Not scored for three games, but still one of Rhinos' in-form players.

6. Wing: Ash Handley

Not scored for three games, but still one of Rhinos' in-form players. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

