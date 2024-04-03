Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench v Warrington Wolves as boss Rohan Smith forced into changes

Forwards Justin Sangare and James Bentley, who were both in the starting side at Castleford Tigers last week, are unavailable, but Rhinos are otherwise close to full-strength as prop Tom Holroyd returns from an arm injury. Centre Harry Newman is a slight doubt because of a cut lip, but loose-forward Cameron Smith’s successful appeal against a one-match ban has boosted coach Rohan Smith’s selection options. Here's how we think Rhinos could line up.
1. Leeds Rhinos predicted lineup
Leeds Rhinos predicted lineup.
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
Had an outstanding game at Castleford last week.
3. Wing: Luis Roberts
Was restored to the right-wing spot last week and will almost certainly retain the role.
4. Centre: Harry Newman
Will play, if he is given the all-clear after suffering a badly cut lip last week.
5. Centre: Paul Momirovski
An opportunity to build on his two-try performance last week.
6. Wing: Ash Handley
Not scored for three games, but still one of Rhinos' in-form players.
