Why Leeds Rhinos owe huge debt to ex-chief Gary Hetherington: YEP tribute to club's 'most important' figure'

It’s slightly ironic two Castleford men saved Leeds rugby league club and created its greatest era.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds were in a mess when Gary Hetherington - who stepped down as chief executive today (Friday) - and chairman Paul Caddick took over 29 years ago. Without them there’d probably still be a club, but it would look very different to the one fans know today.

Back in 1996, years of over-spending in a failed bid to match all-conquering Wigan had taken its toll on the Loiners’ finances, the team was in a dire state - having narrowly avoided relegation during the first Super League season - and Headingley Stadium’s future in serious doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A rival consortium had plans to ground share with Leeds United at Elland Road and Yorkshire County Cricket Club were set on developing a new site at Wakefield. The final home game of the 1996 season, the last before the new owners arrived, was a 68-28 win against Workington Town, watched by a crowd of just 4,956.

Gary Hetherington brings out the match ball before Leeds Rhinos' play-off against St Helens, his final game as chief executive. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

As it turned out, Hetherington and Caddick, originally considering separate takeover bids, proved an ideal combination to revive a fallen giant, the chairman’s business expertise complementing his chief executive’s rugby league nouse. What they achieved as a partnership was remarkable, on and off the field.

Administrators aren’t eligible - and the man himself would admit his playing career at Leeds doesn’t merit it - but Hetherington deserves a place in Rhinos’ Hall of Fame alongside the likes of Lewis Jones, Garry Schofield and Kevin Sinfield. He is certainly one of - arguably the - most influential and important figures in the club’s 135-year history.

Backed by Caddick, it was Hetherington who dragged Leeds into rugby league’s new era. The old club were slow to embrace Super League and the change to summer rugby, but Hetherington made it work, adopting the Rhinos suffix, switching home games to Fridays and putting together a team the city could be proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Hetherington, right, seen with Leeds Rhinos' most successful coach, Brian McDermott. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Without breaking the bank - discuss Hetherington with anyone who played under him and the word ‘tight’ inevitably crops up at some point - he put together teams to win eight Super League titles, four Challenge Cups and the league leaders’ shield and World Club Challenge three times each. That doesn’t happen by accident or luck.

Hetherington was at the heart of Headingley’s redevelopment into this country’s finest rugby venue and the club has expanded to become an all-year-round operation, offering hotel, conference and banqueting facilities, as well as a host of different rugby teams and a netball Super League side. It also oversees the Leeds Rhinos Foundation charity, a major force for good in the city.

There have been rough patches, some recruitment and coaching appointments haven’t worked out and - until 2025 - the team had slipped out of Super League’s top-four, but that in no way diminishes what Hetherington has done at and for Rhinos. He’s a steely administrator, but also a good man who cares about his club, his sport and its people. Numerous people throughout the game will confirm if Hetherington can help, he will,

The club is in a good position to thrive in their new era under successor Jamie Jones-Buchanan, who is another exceptional individual, but it won’t be quite the same. There’s only one Gary Hetherington.