Rhinos will go into tonight’s derby at Huddersfield Giants seeking a third successive win and fifth in six matches.

That would leave them just a point outside the play-off zone, after they looked to be in serious relegation danger just a few weeks ago.

Last Friday’s eight-try performance at Warrington Wolves, where Rhinos won 40-4, was a far cry from their woeful early season form and Donaldson reckons new coach Smith has come up with a plan which fits his team’s strengths.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Donaldson. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“I just think it is a different style of rugby we are playing, compared to earlier on in the year,” he said.

“That’s nothing against any coaches, it is just a totally different style and it seems to suit the team a lot more.

“It has been really enjoyable, a breath of fresh air and it has been nice to get back enjoying our rugby. That definitely helps.

“At the end of all the hard work we have put in, to see it come off on the field is really pleasing.

James Donaldson. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“I think that’s what made it [last week’s performance] even more enjoyable, because we have been working hard on it.”

Donaldson insisted: “There has been a lot of hard work put in these last few weeks.

“A lot of teams have had a bit of time off to go on holiday while the Challenge Cup games have been on, but we’ve been in there, working hard and learning and trying to improve our game.

James Donaldson. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“When you see what we’ve been doing during the week come off in the game, it definitely shows we are making good strides, but this week is a different game, we’ve prepared differently and we have to be ready to go again.”

Rhinos have yet to win against a current top five side this season, though they did draw with Giants at Easter.

Huddersfield are fourth in the table and Donaldson said: “I think this year you have to play good against any team you come up against.

“You have one day off and you get caught out, but it would be really nice to see us kick on from where we were last week and keep improving our game.

“As long as we prepare the best we can, the whole thing will take care of itself.”

Rhinos led by 10 points with three minutes left in their previous meeting with Giants, only for the visitors to hit back with two late tries to level the scores.

Tui Lolohea could have snatched the win after the final hooter, but his conversion attempt was off target and neither team could find a decisive score in extra-time.

Leeds lost to last week’s opponents in dramatic fashion earlier in the campaign and, after their poor start, almost every week now offers an opportunity to make amends.

But Donaldson stressed: “It’s not about settling scores.”

He said: “It’s just about improving us and making sure we are a better team than we have been previously.

“Hard work has shown that, but there’s a lot more of that to come, a lot more learning to do and it’ll be nice to see where it gets us to.”

Donaldson’s try against Warrington was his second of the season.

He was due to play as a substitute prop at HJ Stadium, but instead operated wider out after replacing concussion victim Morgan Gannon in the second-row.

“I am happy to play wherever the coach wants me to,” he vowed.

“I will try my best no matter where I play and I’ll always put my best effort in.

“Whether he wants me to play back-row or in the middle, I have no problem with that whatsoever, but I am really enjoying it on the edge at the moment and having a lot of fun out there.

“We have players coming back and there might be some changes so I don’t know where I’ll be, but as long as I am enjoying my rugby I am not bothered where I play.

“It is probably valuable to the team that I can come off the bench at back-row or come on at middle, or start at back-row or start at middle, whatever they need.