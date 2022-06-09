Handley will go into tomorrow’s game at Huddersfield Giants needing one try for a career century, having touched down 93 times in 158 games for Leeds.

His other six tries came on dual-registration with Featherstone Rovers in 2016-2018.

Handley’s brace against Warrington Wolves six days ago took his tally for the season to eight and the 40-4 win was Leeds’ highest score since last August.

Rhinos were Betfred Super League’s lowest scorers before last week and also struggled for points in 2021, but Smith has made it clear he wants his team to play an exciting brand of rugby and Handley reckons that is fun for players as well as fans.

“It has been good, I’ve been enjoying it,” he said of the five weeks since Smith took charge.

“I think that’s the main thing, enjoying what you are doing.

“We had a great win last week and I think everyone’s happy with what has happened in recent weeks.

“Rohan has come in and changed a lot, without changing a lot; he is just adding a few bits as the weeks go on and he has taken the shackles off us a little bit.

“Everyone has been playing for each other, which has been great.”

Wingers prosper when teams are prepared to move the ball and Handley feels that is the way Rhinos should play.

He insisted: “When you look back, certainly when I first came through, that’s what Leeds were known for, throwing the ball around and creating tries out of nothing.

“That has sort of been lost in time a little bit so it’s nice to see that come back.

“To put everything into place last week, attack-wise, was great to be a part of.”

Handley has been in good form all season and is top metre-maker in Super League after 14 of the 27 rounds.

His second try was a long-range interception and he celebrated with a raised arm before putting the ball down.

Getting over the whitewash clearly meant a lot and he stressed: “You can do all the hard work which goes unnoticed and I am happy to do that, but it is also good to help the team get wins and to get the opportunity to score and celebrate with the fans.

“They have been going through as much as we have so to give a bit back to them is great.

“I love that part of the game, you love celebrating the wins.

“To be able to do it in style and be happy while playing is what you do it for.”

The win at HJ Stadium lifted the mood of fans and players alike, but backing it up tomorrow – against the team fourth in the table – is what matters now.

Handley revealed: “That’s what Rohan has been saying.

“Last week’s game has gone now, we move on.

“We are preparing for this week now and all eyes are on Huddersfield.

“It is a week-by-week sport, it’s all right playing well one week, but if you don’t turn up the next then all that’s forgotten.

“You need to back it up and we’d like to do that. We want to see how we go against Huddersfield who are doing really well.

“Then there’s a week’s break next week and we’d like to go into that on the back of two wins.”

Handley is not the only Rhinos player closing in on a milestone.