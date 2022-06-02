Half-time will mark the midway point of Betfred Super League and, for Rhinos, it’s getting to be now or never in terms of their top-six aspirations.

Rhinos’ year could yet go either way. Sitting 10th in the table, they aren’t out of the woods in terms of avoiding relegation, but still have a chance of forcing their way into a play-off spot.

At the moment, Rhinos are actually closer to sixth-place than bottom spot, being three points behind Castleford Tigers and five ahead of Toulouse Olympique.

Mid-season Leeds Rhinos signing Zak Hardaker was man of the match last time out in the win over Super League rivals Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Considering what a miserable season Leeds have endured so far, that probably says a lot about the state of Super League as a whole, but also means just a couple or results either way could make a huge difference.

Warrington have under-achieved massively in Daryl Powell’s first season as coach but, to an extent, they have gone under the radar because an even bigger club, Leeds, have managed to do worse.

The addition of a couple of props, ex-Leeds man Kyle Amor on loan from St Helens until the end of the season and Wests Tigers’ Thomas Mikaele who has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract, will go some way to addressing an obvious problem.

And Wolves have also begun building for next season with Sam Kasiano and Gil Dudson set to join them in 2023 from Catalans Dragons.

St Helens' Kyle Amor has been brought in on loan by Warrington in a bid to beef up the Wolves' front row. Picture: Dave Howarth/PA Wire.

Rhinos fans are having to be more patient, though it’s only a month or so since Zak Hardaker returned to the club after being released by Wigan Warriors.

Despite his well-publicised issues off the field, players of Hardaker’s quality don’t become available very often and that could be a deal which has a big bearing on Rhinos’ season.

Hardaker was man of the match in the home win over Wakefield a couple of weeks ago and Harry Newman, who has played only once this year, is expected back from his hamstring injury within the next month, which will add more quality to the backline.

If half-back Aidan Sezer can also get back in the side and playing to his potential, alongside Blake Austin, Rhinos won’t remain Super League’s lowest scorers.

Looking for answers: Warrington Wolves coach Daryl Powell. Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

So far they have managed only 193 points at less than 15 per game, which is a shocking statistic, but Rhinos have the best defensive record in the bottom half of the table and that gives them a platform to build on if and when their attack finally fires.

If Rhinos drop five points behind Tigers, which will be the case should Leeds lose at Warrington and Castleford beat Wigan the following afternoon, that will be a big gulf to bridge, even with 24 still to play for.

On the other hand, a Rhinos win and defeat for Toulouse at home to St Helens will all but end their relegation fears and keep sixth spot in reach.

Even after three wins from their last four matches, Rhinos will need a significant improvement to catch any of the teams currently in the play-off spots. Rhinos’ victories this year have been against second-bottom Wakefield, twice, Toulouse and a Hull KR side who had an eye on a looming Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final. Leeds have yet to show any really solid form against a good team, which Warrington are despite their own poor run.

Unless they can go up a couple of gears, the most likely scenario is the season drifting aimlessly to its conclusion, with Rhinos in no real danger of going down, but unable to close in on the play-offs.

That might give coach Rohan Smith an opportunity to experiment, but it won’t be much fun to watch.

There is, though, a faint glimmer of potential excitement. Most of Rhinos’ front-line players are either back in the team or getting close and, if they do have all their best individuals available at any point, that’s a 17 which might take some stopping.

As long as they haven’t fallen too far adrift, they’d certainly be good enough to get into the six and then anything can happen.