Rhinos are ninth in Betfred Super League, the same position as when the new boss arrived at the start of May.

But having been the competition’s lowest scorers at the start of Smith’s reign, only two teams have managed more points during the nine rounds he has been at the helm and Leeds have the fourth-best defence in that time.

Cameron Smith has missed just one of Leeds’ games under the new regime and pinpointed what he believes is different now to the start of the campaign.

Rhinos celebrate Cameron Smith's try against Wigan. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“I think it is the philosophy he has brought in about being together and everyone being on the same page,” the loose-forward said.

“Early on in the year it was a bit bumpy because not everybody was buying into the structures we had in place.

“Rohan has brought in an identity where we do everything together and we are a hard-working team.

“I think that’s the main difference, that everybody’s wanting to buy into Rohan’s idea of playing.”

Cameron Smith in action during Rhinos' win over Wigan. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Rhinos have beaten three top six teams in their past four games and face another huge test on Saturday at third-placed Catalans Dragons.

They will travel to France, for the second time in three weekends, on a high after last week’s 42-12 win over Wigan Warriors, who are second in the table.

Smith said: “We don’t speak about the opposition too much.

Coach Rohan Smith has got Rhinos enjoying their rugby, Cameron Smith says. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“We just take it day by day and focus on our identity, in terms of playing the same and being consistent every week, regardless of who we are playing against.

“We had a slip up in Toulouse, with a young and inexperienced team, but with Rohan in charge I think results have been pretty positive.

“It is showing we’d rather play with a smile on our face.”

Half-back Aidan Sezer could return from a hand injury at Catalans, but stand-off Blake Austin remains sidelined with a dead leg.

That might mean Smith continuing at number six, after impressing there against Wigan.

He insisted: “I really enjoyed it.

“It is not too different to how I play the game anyway, it’s just on an edge rather than in the middle of the field.

“Last week was a really special night and that made it even better.”

Last week’s success was the first time Rhinos had beaten a team in Betfred Super League’s top two since early in the 2018 season.

“I knew I’d be playing six at the start of the week so I had plenty of time in training to adapt to it,” Smith added.

“I have played there before and I am happy to step in whenever.

“It is something I don’t mind doing; we have our structures in place now so I don’t feel like I have to change much.”

Under Rohan Smith, Rhinos have been to move the ball and play a more adventurous, attacking brand of rugby than in recent seasons.

That suits his namesake who stressed: “Rohan is really keen on me expressing myself as a player and playing to my strengths.