Cameron, a loose-forward, was shifted into the number six role when Rhinos - minus their injured first-choice half-backs ruled out - beat Wigan Warriors last weekend.

Tigers, who play host to Wakefield Trinity on Friday, have similar problems after Gareth O’Brien (concussion) joined Ryan Hampshire and Jake Trueman - who have both suffered season-ending knee damage - on the sidelines.

Daniel Smith is a ball-handling prop, but rejected the possibility of switching into the halves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tigers' Daniel Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I’ve been having a bit of a laugh with Radders [coach Lee Radford], saying I can play there,” Smith said.

“But I wouldn’t want to defend out there, I’d get pulled to pieces - I wouldn’t be fast enough.”

The 29-year-old, who came through Rhinos’ academy and has also played for Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants, insisted: “I reckon I am smart enough to play there, just not quick enough.”

Meanwhile, second-row/centre Alex Sutcliffe has revealed why he moved to Castleford from Leeds at the end of last season.

Cameron Smith played at stand-off in Rhinos' win over Wigan. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“One of my main reasons was to get a bit more game time and probably secure a position,” Sutcliffe said.

“I feel like I have taken steps in the right direction.

“I obviously have to fight for a position, but I am getting what I need out of it week by week and hopefully I can kick on and nail it a bit more.”

Tigers' Alex Sutcliffe. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Sutcliffe was troubled by a knee injury at the start of year, but is now back in the team and determined to hold on to his spot.

He added: “I started okay, but then got an injury which put me out for a while.

“I’ve just got back from it now and I’m trying to find a bit of form.”

Prop Kieran Hudson could make his Tigers debut on Friday after being named in a 20-man squad.

The 22-year-old signed for Tigers from Whitehaven in February and was immediately loaned back to the Betfred Championship club.