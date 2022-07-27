Daniel Smith rules out stand-off switch as Alex Sutcliffe explains move from Leeds Rhinos to Castleford Tigers

Leeds Rhinos’ Cameron Smith has proved he can cut the mustard as a Betfred Super League stand-off, but brother Daniel won’t be following in his footsteps for Castleford Tigers.

By Peter Smith
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 4:45 pm

Cameron, a loose-forward, was shifted into the number six role when Rhinos - minus their injured first-choice half-backs ruled out - beat Wigan Warriors last weekend.

Tigers, who play host to Wakefield Trinity on Friday, have similar problems after Gareth O’Brien (concussion) joined Ryan Hampshire and Jake Trueman - who have both suffered season-ending knee damage - on the sidelines.

Daniel Smith is a ball-handling prop, but rejected the possibility of switching into the halves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Tigers' Daniel Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I’ve been having a bit of a laugh with Radders [coach Lee Radford], saying I can play there,” Smith said.

“But I wouldn’t want to defend out there, I’d get pulled to pieces - I wouldn’t be fast enough.”

The 29-year-old, who came through Rhinos’ academy and has also played for Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants, insisted: “I reckon I am smart enough to play there, just not quick enough.”

Meanwhile, second-row/centre Alex Sutcliffe has revealed why he moved to Castleford from Leeds at the end of last season.

Cameron Smith played at stand-off in Rhinos' win over Wigan. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“One of my main reasons was to get a bit more game time and probably secure a position,” Sutcliffe said.

“I feel like I have taken steps in the right direction.

“I obviously have to fight for a position, but I am getting what I need out of it week by week and hopefully I can kick on and nail it a bit more.”

Read More

Read More
Areas of improvement: What Leeds Rhinos have done better since Rohan Smith becam...
Tigers' Alex Sutcliffe. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Sutcliffe was troubled by a knee injury at the start of year, but is now back in the team and determined to hold on to his spot.

He added: “I started okay, but then got an injury which put me out for a while.

“I’ve just got back from it now and I’m trying to find a bit of form.”

Prop Kieran Hudson could make his Tigers debut on Friday after being named in a 20-man squad.

The 22-year-old signed for Tigers from Whitehaven in February and was immediately loaned back to the Betfred Championship club.

Second-rower Alex Mellor is also ruled out because of concussion, but prop Liam Watts returns from a two-match ban.

Cameron SmithCastleford TigersSuper League