Cameron, a loose-forward, was shifted into the number six role when Rhinos - minus their injured first-choice half-backs ruled out - beat Wigan Warriors last weekend.
Tigers, who play host to Wakefield Trinity on Friday, have similar problems after Gareth O’Brien (concussion) joined Ryan Hampshire and Jake Trueman - who have both suffered season-ending knee damage - on the sidelines.
Daniel Smith is a ball-handling prop, but rejected the possibility of switching into the halves.
“I’ve been having a bit of a laugh with Radders [coach Lee Radford], saying I can play there,” Smith said.
“But I wouldn’t want to defend out there, I’d get pulled to pieces - I wouldn’t be fast enough.”
The 29-year-old, who came through Rhinos’ academy and has also played for Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants, insisted: “I reckon I am smart enough to play there, just not quick enough.”
Meanwhile, second-row/centre Alex Sutcliffe has revealed why he moved to Castleford from Leeds at the end of last season.
“One of my main reasons was to get a bit more game time and probably secure a position,” Sutcliffe said.
“I feel like I have taken steps in the right direction.
“I obviously have to fight for a position, but I am getting what I need out of it week by week and hopefully I can kick on and nail it a bit more.”
Sutcliffe was troubled by a knee injury at the start of year, but is now back in the team and determined to hold on to his spot.
He added: “I started okay, but then got an injury which put me out for a while.
“I’ve just got back from it now and I’m trying to find a bit of form.”
Prop Kieran Hudson could make his Tigers debut on Friday after being named in a 20-man squad.
The 22-year-old signed for Tigers from Whitehaven in February and was immediately loaned back to the Betfred Championship club.
Second-rower Alex Mellor is also ruled out because of concussion, but prop Liam Watts returns from a two-match ban.