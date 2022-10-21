The hosts got their campaign off to a flying start with a stunning 66-6 thrashing of Samoa last week in a match which attracted a 22 per cent audience share, as well as a 43,000 crowd.

France also made a winning start, beating Greece last Monday and they will be fired up to create a huge upset and book their own spot in the last eight.

How can I watch England v France?

University of Bolton Stadium will host England's World Cup tie against France. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

The tie at University of Bolton Stadium is approaching a full-house, but armchair viewers can turn into BBC Two from 4.30pm for all the build up and full coverage of the match which kicks off at 5pm. The presentation team includes Leeds Rhinos legend Jamie Peacock, alongside Mark Chapman. The game will also be available on the BBC iplayer.

Are other matches this weekend televised?

Fiji face Italy in an intriguing tie on Saturday at Newcastle’s Kingston Park with coverage on the BBC red button and BBC Sport Online, beginning at 2.05pm. After the England game, viewers can switch to BBC Three for full live coverage of New Zealand versus Jamaica at Hull FC, from 7pm. Both will also be available on the BBC iPlayer.

Rhinos legend Jamie Peacock is part of the BBC's presentation team. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

There are two matches on Sunday: Lebanon v Ireland at Leigh (from 2pm BBC 2, BBC iPlayer); Samoa v Greece in Doncaster (from 4.30pm, BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport Online).